NAB Show Relocates TV and Radio HQ To LVCC Central Hall

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced it will relocate the TV and Radio HQ, presented by Xperi, from Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to the show floor in the Central Hall during the 2026 NAB Show, April 19–22.

The TV and Radio HQ has long been a central destination for broadcast-focused content and the broadcast community at the NAB Show. Moving the HQ is designed to elevate convenience, increase engagement and strengthen the broadcast experience for attendees, exhibitors and NAB members.

“The TV and Radio HQ for 2026 reflects how broadcasters want to experience NAB Show today with relevant, high-energy programming that’s integrated directly into the show floor,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of Global Connections and Events at NAB. “This new Central Hall presence makes it easier for broadcasters, exhibitors and attendees to connect, discover ideas and engage with the conversations shaping the future of television and radio.”

The enhanced HQ will feature the HQ Theater, offering quick-hit, entertaining sessions and live conversations showcasing the trends, technologies and talent shaping the future of TV, radio and audio storytelling. Alongside the theater, the NAB Member Lounge features curated networking activations and an elevated space for members to gather, exchange ideas and engage with peers throughout the show.

The TV and Radio HQ will also host a new workforce development program designed for industry leaders, offering practical, skills-focused sessions that address how AI, shifting talent models and emerging workforce trends are reshaping organizational strategy across the media, entertainment and technology sectors. These sessions will equip decision-makers with the insights and tools needed to strengthen workforce readiness, accelerate re-skilling and lead teams through rapid transformation. The program sessions are open to all attendees.

NAB also announced that the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum will take place on Sunday, April 19, positioning it at the start of NAB Show when the full broadcast community is on site. The change is designed to increase accessibility, boost participation and strengthen the flow of broadcast-oriented programming during the opening days of NAB Show.

The NAB Show Premium Conference will return to North Hall, featuring the integrated Broadcast Management and Monetization Conference, which brings together several cornerstone program, including:

The Small and Medium Market Radio Forum.

The Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference.

The Radio Advertising Bureau’s sales and revenue programming.

The NAB Leadership Foundation's Focus on Leadership Series.

Together, these sessions provide comprehensive leadership, operational, engineering and revenue-focused education for broadcasters.

More information on the TV and Radio HQ is available on the NAB Show website .

More information the Broadcast Management and Monetization Conference is available on the website .

More information on the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum is available online .