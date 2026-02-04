NBC Sports Deploys Audio-Technica Microphones for Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, CONN—NBC Sports has selected Audio-Technica to once again provide professional microphones, broadcast headsets, headphones and related accessories for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

NBC Sports will utilize Audio-Technica equipment to deliver much of its audio capture requirements across all sporting venues for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“NBC Sports is proud to mark 25 years of partnership with Audio-Technica, whose advanced audio technology solutions have played a vital role in supporting NBC Olympics’ production efforts around the world. Throughout this longstanding partnership, Audio-Technica has continued to deliver premium products and pioneering innovations in microphone technology, serving as the foundation of an audio signal chain dedicated to superior sound quality and reliability. Audio-Technica consistently delivers outstanding performance, Games after Games, whether in the host city as well as at our Stamford broadcast facility,” said Karl Malone, senior director, audio engineering at NBC Sports.

“We are delighted to be able to once again provide an extensive package of microphones, headsets and headphones that meets the demanding of technical requirements of NBC Sports”, states Rodrigo Thomaz, project manager – broadcast partnerships at Audio-Technica with technical responsibility for the collaboration; “and that they continue to have the confidence in our brand to deliver both on audio quality and logistical excellence.”

Click here for more on NBCUniversal's Milan Cortina 2026 programming.

