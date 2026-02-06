NABLF Announces Participants in 2026 Media Sales and Tech Collegiate Programs
The Media Sales Academy and Technology Apprenticeship Program help prepare the next generation of leaders for careers in broadcasting
WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced the Class of 2026 participants for its two flagship collegiate programs, the Media Sales Academy (MSA) and the Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP). These workforce development initiatives are preparing the next generation of leaders for careers in broadcasting.
“With our MSA and TAP programs, our goals are to increase job readiness for young people and strengthen the hiring pipeline for local stations who need to fill sales and engineering roles,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Upon graduation, the students in our programs will be at the forefront of merging broadcasting’s infrastructure with new technologies to advance our industry. We are excited about seeing them enter the broadcasting workforce.”
In response to the industry’s need for entry-level, multi-skilled workers who can take broadcasting into the future, the foundation has added topics such as AI literacy and ethics, content creation and critical thinking to all program curriculums. The programs also provide immersive, real-world training by placing students in paid internships at local stations.
MSA is supported by: Capitol Broadcasting Company, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Holle Foundation, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, Knight Foundation, Nielsen Foundation, Procter & Gamble, Sinclair and TEGNA, with program partnership support from the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB).
TAP is supported by: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Black Dragon Capital, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), For A Bright Future Foundation, Graham Media Group, Grass Valley, Hearst Television, Holle Foundation, Knight Foundation, NEP, Sinclair and Xperi, with program partnership support provided by the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).
TAP Class of 2026:
- Abel Assefa – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Abiola Ajayi Samuel – Texas Southern University
- Aldo Medina – University of Michigan–Dearborn
- Alexander Villagomez – University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
- Alexandra Bueno Rivera – Arizona State University
- Amlake Tamrat – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Andrea Baciu – Northampton County Area Community College
- Araya Lemma – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Bryan Ogun – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Carolina Milan Martinez – Arizona State University
- Daniel Rudolph – Omega Studios’ School of Applied Recording Arts & Sciences
- Dennis Bailey – CUNY Hunter College
- Dieu Huong (Alex) Nguyen – Dickinson College
- Edlawit Gide – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Emiliano Lievanos – Oxnard College
- Emmanuel Sema – University of Maryland Global Campus
- Evan Berger – University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh
- Gabrielle Small – University of Central Florida
- Gracy Patel – SUNY Buffalo State University
- Hamna Hareem – Community College of Baltimore County
- Hannah Yap – University of Nevada–Las Vegas
- Jacob Porras – University of Illinois Chicago
- Jamie Salcedo – George Mason University
- Jashaun Sayles – Old Dominion University
- Judith Anya – Mercy University
- Kidus Asgedom – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Kirubel Dula – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Lee Cusack – Hofstra University
- Luis Hernandez-Rivera – George Mason University
- Marvin Rhodes – University of West Florida
- Matthew Lezhansky – University of California-Merced
- Miguel Mercedes – CUNY LaGuardia Community College
- Muhammad Khan – Rutgers University–New Brunswick
- Nathnael Minuta – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Susan Xiao – The University of Alabama
- Taj John – CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College
- Tebibu Kebede – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Tihitina Ayele – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Tinsay Gebremariam – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Uzra Syeda – Trine University
- Wainaina Wainaina – Kennesaw State University
- Yabsir Suga – Minnesota State University–Mankato
- Yash Patel – SUNY Buffalo State University
- Zara White – University of California–Merced
- Zyan Pesantes – New Jersey Institute of Technolog
MSA Class of 2026:
- Adalyn Gully – University of Maryland–College Park
- Aliah Dosunmu – Georgia State University
- Ben Dreyer – University of South Carolina–Columbia
- Billy Wikol – West Chester University of Pennsylvania
- Chhaya Pennant – Xavier University of Louisiana
- Curtis Townsend – Ferris State University
- Elisha Lebeau – Temple University
- Imani McCune – Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- Jakiyah Smart – University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Kynedi Nichols – Southern University and A&M College
- Lilly Chin – Virginia Commonwealth University
- Lundon Hidalgo – University of Southern Mississippi
- Parker Tungate – Ferris State University
- Radhika Ukidave – Rutgers University–Newark
- Seaaera James – Talladega College
- Shamima Ahmed – Babson College
- Sheila Ojuro – Hampton University
- Sparkle Lawson – Howard University
- Sumaya Kashem – New York University
- Venus Jamison – University of Illinois Chicago
- Warsi Gebrehiwet – Virginia Commonwealth University
- Zacharias Ezana – Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
For more information about the Foundation’s educational programs, visit nabfoundation.org.
