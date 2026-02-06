NABLF Announces Participants in 2026 Media Sales and Tech Collegiate Programs

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced the Class of 2026 participants for its two flagship collegiate programs, the Media Sales Academy (MSA) and the Technology Apprenticeship Program (TAP). These workforce development initiatives are preparing the next generation of leaders for careers in broadcasting.

“With our MSA and TAP programs, our goals are to increase job readiness for young people and strengthen the hiring pipeline for local stations who need to fill sales and engineering roles,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “Upon graduation, the students in our programs will be at the forefront of merging broadcasting’s infrastructure with new technologies to advance our industry. We are excited about seeing them enter the broadcasting workforce.”

In response to the industry’s need for entry-level, multi-skilled workers who can take broadcasting into the future, the foundation has added topics such as AI literacy and ethics, content creation and critical thinking to all program curriculums. The programs also provide immersive, real-world training by placing students in paid internships at local stations.

MSA is supported by: Capitol Broadcasting Company, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Holle Foundation, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, Knight Foundation, Nielsen Foundation, Procter & Gamble, Sinclair and TEGNA, with program partnership support from the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB).

TAP is supported by: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Black Dragon Capital, IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), For A Bright Future Foundation, Graham Media Group, Grass Valley, Hearst Television, Holle Foundation, Knight Foundation, NEP, Sinclair and Xperi, with program partnership support provided by the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

TAP Class of 2026:

Abel Assefa – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Abiola Ajayi Samuel – Texas Southern University

Aldo Medina – University of Michigan–Dearborn

Alexander Villagomez – University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Alexandra Bueno Rivera – Arizona State University

Amlake Tamrat – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Andrea Baciu – Northampton County Area Community College

Araya Lemma – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Bryan Ogun – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Carolina Milan Martinez – Arizona State University

Daniel Rudolph – Omega Studios’ School of Applied Recording Arts & Sciences

Dennis Bailey – CUNY Hunter College

Dieu Huong (Alex) Nguyen – Dickinson College

Edlawit Gide – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Emiliano Lievanos – Oxnard College

Emmanuel Sema – University of Maryland Global Campus

Evan Berger – University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh

Gabrielle Small – University of Central Florida

Gracy Patel – SUNY Buffalo State University

Hamna Hareem – Community College of Baltimore County

Hannah Yap – University of Nevada–Las Vegas

Jacob Porras – University of Illinois Chicago

Jamie Salcedo – George Mason University

Jashaun Sayles – Old Dominion University

Judith Anya – Mercy University

Kidus Asgedom – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Kirubel Dula – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Lee Cusack – Hofstra University

Luis Hernandez-Rivera – George Mason University

Marvin Rhodes – University of West Florida

Matthew Lezhansky – University of California-Merced

Miguel Mercedes – CUNY LaGuardia Community College

Muhammad Khan – Rutgers University–New Brunswick

Nathnael Minuta – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Susan Xiao – The University of Alabama

Taj John – CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College

Tebibu Kebede – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Tihitina Ayele – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Tinsay Gebremariam – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Uzra Syeda – Trine University

Wainaina Wainaina – Kennesaw State University

Yabsir Suga – Minnesota State University–Mankato

Yash Patel – SUNY Buffalo State University

Zara White – University of California–Merced

Zyan Pesantes – New Jersey Institute of Technolog

MSA Class of 2026:

Adalyn Gully – University of Maryland–College Park

Aliah Dosunmu – Georgia State University

Ben Dreyer – University of South Carolina–Columbia

Billy Wikol – West Chester University of Pennsylvania

Chhaya Pennant – Xavier University of Louisiana

Curtis Townsend – Ferris State University

Elisha Lebeau – Temple University

Imani McCune – Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Jakiyah Smart – University of Louisiana at Monroe

Kynedi Nichols – Southern University and A&M College

Lilly Chin – Virginia Commonwealth University

Lundon Hidalgo – University of Southern Mississippi

Parker Tungate – Ferris State University

Radhika Ukidave – Rutgers University–Newark

Seaaera James – Talladega College

Shamima Ahmed – Babson College

Sheila Ojuro – Hampton University

Sparkle Lawson – Howard University

Sumaya Kashem – New York University

Venus Jamison – University of Illinois Chicago

Warsi Gebrehiwet – Virginia Commonwealth University

Zacharias Ezana – Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University