MNC Software To Show Newly Unveiled Tapestry Orchestration At 2026 NAB Show

SAN DIEGO—MNC Software has launched its Tapestry orchestration platform that brings real-time automation and control to complex, event-driven broadcast environments and announced it will show the product for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, in Las Vegas.

MNC Software’s three core products support connected workflows. They include Mosaic for connected visibility, Tapestry for connected orchestration and Tessera for connected assets.

Tapestry addresses the growing complexity of live production workflows, particularly in sports and other event-based environments where services are constantly spun up, modified and torn down. The platform replaces fragmented manual processes with intelligent orchestration that coordinates multi-vendor systems and infrastructure as a service across on-prem, cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

Built on the foundation of MNC Software’s Mosaic monitoring platform, Tapestry adds a dynamic orchestration layer that allows broadcasters to schedule events, manage resources and automate end-to-end workflows through a graphical, drag-and-drop interface. Engineering teams can define the rules, boundaries and building blocks of the system, while master control room operators can visualize, execute and modify live workflows without needing deep technical expertise.

Tapestry enables real-time, event-aware automation, such as signal routing, service provisioning and deprovisioning and cloud resource optimization. This helps broadcasters ensure seamless content delivery, reduce operational costs, eliminate redundant steps and avoid paying for infrastructure when it is not in use.

The platform also improves reliability and resilience by providing clear visibility into live workflows and allowing changes to be made dynamically during an event when conditions inevitably change.

In addition to sports broadcasting, Tapestry is well-suited to any non-static media environment where workflows change frequently, including remote production, hybrid SDI and IP operations, and cloud-based services. The platform supports multi-vendor orchestration, enabling broadcasters to avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining centralized control and visibility.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See MNC Software at NAB Show booth W2661.