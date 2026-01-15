HPA Announces Innovation & Technology Award Nominees

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) today unveiled the nominees for its 2026 HPA Awards Innovation & Technology—the evolution of its Engineering Excellence Award—recognizing exceptional contributions to entertainment technology.

The HPA Awards Innovation & Technology program honors advancements across multiple categories covering the entire production life cycle—from pre-production through distribution and audience experience.

The 2026 nominees are:

Innovation in Preproduction

Bria AI— GenAI Attribution Technology

GenAI Attribution Technology RivetAI Inc.— RivetAI

RivetAI Yamdu—AI Script Breakdown and Management Add-On

Innovation in Production & Capture

American Society of Cinematographers— Media Hash List

Media Hash List Creamsource— Slyyd Lighting Control App

Slyyd Lighting Control App Méduse Inc.—Safe Guns Phase-Synced Flash-Gun System

Innovation in VFX, Virtual Production & Animation

Foundry— Nuke Stage

Nuke Stage Nerfstudio and Industrial Light & Magic— Nerfstudio

Nerfstudio Volinga and XGRIDS—Virtual Production Pipeline

Innovation in Post-Production

Adobe— Generative Extend in Adobe Premiere

Generative Extend in Adobe Premiere Flawless— TrueSync

TrueSync Storj—Production Cloud

Innovation in Distribution & Audience Experience

Cineverse— CINESEARCH

CINESEARCH SyncWords Inc.— LiveCore + Kobe Muxer

LiveCore + Kobe Muxer V-Nova Studios—V-Nova PresenZ

Winners will be announced Feb. 18 at the 2026 HPA Retreat at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The HPA Transformative Impact Award and the HPA Tech Retreat Best in Show Award will be presented Feb. 19, at the close of the retreat.

Judging criteria for the Innovation & Technology categories include innovation, current industry impact, technical merit and adoption readiness. Judging panels were curated by experts with deep technical expertise and hands-on knowledge.

More information about each nomination is available on the HPA website.