NAB Show: Ross Video To Demonstrate MXL and Dynamic Media Facility Workflows

OTTAWA—During the 2026 NAB Show, Ross Video will highlight its support for the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) initiative and the Joint Taskforce on Dynamic Media Facilities (JT-DMF) through interoperability demonstrations and technology previews.

The Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) is an emerging architecture designed to make media systems more flexible, scalable, and interoperable by separating media processing into modular “functions” that can be dynamically deployed and connected across on-premises and cloud environments.

MXL (Media eXchange Layer) is the transport layer within DMF, providing a standardized way to move media between functions using shared memory rather than traditional streaming. This enables efficient, reliable interoperability between vendors while reducing processing overhead and avoiding vendor lock in.

At NAB, Ross will participate in an 11-vendor MXL interoperability demonstration hosted by AWS, while also showcasing software-based, containerized workflow control at its booth using RPM and DashBoard via the Catena control plane. Ross has also proposed a Security Workgroup within the JT-DMF, with several prominent partner companies already engaged.

The MXL interoperability and DMF-based workflow demonstrations will take place at the AWS Booth (West Hall, Booth W1701) and Ross Video Booth (North Hall, Booth N2005) during the 2026 NAB Show between April 19 and 22.