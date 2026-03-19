2026 NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Riedel Communications

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2026 NAB Show?

Jan Eveleens: We’re going to see the industry continue moving toward software-based and cloud-ready solutions, whether that means on-prem deployments or public cloud. And of course, AI will be everywhere. A lot of what’s promoted as “AI-powered” will still be more hype than real substance, but there will be meaningful applications emerging, especially where automation can remove friction or simplify workflows.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

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JE: We’re bringing a lot of exciting new innovations across audio, video, and control. For the first time at NAB, we’re introducing hi human interface , a powerful, vendor-agnostic control system designed for both broadcast and AV environments.

We’re also expanding our Bolero wireless intercom family with Bolero Mini, a compact, lightweight option that delivers the same reliable performance that users expect.

On the video side, we’re unveiling a powerful, native, low-latency ST 2110 multiviewer as part of our successful MediorNet lineup. And for our SmartPanels, we’re showcasing an advanced and innovative commentary app built for our new DSP-1216HL Desktop SmartPanel.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

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JE: At Riedel, we put innovation and quality at the center of everything we build. Every product we bring to the market has been designed to be a bit “different”—for us, that means helping customers do their work better, faster, and more efficiently.

Multifunctionality is one of our hallmarks, and we match that with long-term durability. Robustness, reliability and longevity are our main priorities. Our goal is to give customers the type of technology that not only performs exceptionally well but also lowers total cost of ownership over the long run.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

JE: Riedel has experienced tremendous growth in the Americas over the past few years, and we’re aiming even higher in the years ahead. NAB Show is where important conversations happen; it’s our chance to truly connect with customers, partners, and the broader industry. Showing up in a big way each year helps us support our growing footprint and stay close to the people who rely on our solutions.