Haivision Launches Falkon X4 5G Transmitters

MONTREAL—Haivision has launched Falkon X4, the newest addition to its Falkon family of 5G mobile video transmitters. Purpose-built for remote production of live sports and news, Falkon X4 delivers robust, uninterrupted connectivity, even in congested network environments, making it the ideal solution for capturing content with dynamic camera angles from virtually any location, the company reported.

“We are excited to unveil Falkon X4 as the newest member of our groundbreaking Falkon series,” said Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer and executive vice president of broadcast at Haivision. “Falkon X4 meets the demands for performance and live workflow versatility required for efficient productions over public and private 5G, as well as 4G and LEO satellite networks.”

Falkon X4’s four-modem architecture, each with 2x2 MIMO for eight total cellular antennas, is designed to provide exceptional connectivity, throughput stability, and multi-network resilience. When operating on private 5G networks, Falkon X4 delivers end-to-end, ultra-low latency, a critical requirement for live sports productions where interactivity and responsiveness are needed.

Haivision’s advanced SST technology also enables bonding 5G, 4G, WiFi, Ethernet, and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connections, ensuring continuous, reliable transmission even in the most challenging environments.

Falkon X4 also supports pristine-quality video and outstanding image fidelity. With Falkon X4, broadcasters can confidently transmit 4K/UHD, HD, and HDR video streams from anywhere. Powered by advanced HEVC and H.264 encoding, Falkon X4 maximizes bandwidth efficiency while maintaining exceptional image quality.

Designed for both camera operators and broadcast engineers, Falkon X4 can be easily managed and configured in the field using either an intuitive touchscreen for fast, on-site operation or a responsive browser-based interface that works on laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Furthermore, Falkon X4 can be managed and controlled remotely, freeing camera operators to focus on capturing the action. With a rugged, portable design, Falkon X4 can be camera-mounted or carried in a backpack and includes an internal backup battery to ensure uninterrupted transmission during battery swaps.

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Key features include:

Robust Transmission: Live streaming over public and private 5G, 4G, 3G, WiFi, and LEO satellite networks with HEVC and H.264 encoding.

Ultra-Low Latency: End-to-end latency performance allowing production mixing between Falkon X4, Falkon X2, and other Haivision wireless or wired cameras.

Pristine-Quality Video: Up to 4K/UHD, 4:2:2 chroma subsampling, 10-bit color depth, and HDR (PQ and HLG) video.

Built for Mobility: Lightweight, portable, camera-mountable design supporting both V-Mount and Gold Mount systems.

Advanced Production Capabilities: Local recording, file forwarding, audio intercom, video return, and data bridge.

Remote Production Ready: Advanced remote camera control including camera shading, PTZ adjustment, and embedded timestamps for precise synchronization.

Multi-Camera Contribution: Frame-accurate synchronization across multiple Falkon X4 transmitters enables remote production, simplifies event setup, and reduces equipment footprint and on-site staffing.