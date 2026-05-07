Gayle Benson To Receive NAB Leadership Foundation Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—Philanthropist and businesswoman Gayle Benson will receive the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF).

Benson will be recognized for her civic and humanitarian contributions during the Celebration of Service to America Awards gala, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, June 9, at The Anthem music venue in Washington, D.C.

One of the most powerful women in sports according to Forbes, Benson is a community investor, advocate and corporate citizen who is focused on growing and enriching the Gulf South region and improving lives through her initiatives in health and wellness, cancer care, education and the arts.

As the owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, Benson has made giving back to the city a hallmark of her leadership. She annually gives millions of dollars annually in financial support, in-kind donations, charitable appearances and goods and services to those in need.

Benson is the steward of the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, carrying forward her husband’s vision and passion for helping others. She works closely alongside organizations like the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

She helped to establish The Gayle and Tom Benson Disaster Relief Fund to support first responders and vulnerable families, and she is particularly devoted to initiatives for young women, such as STEM programs in schools and leadership training. She is also currently building The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital on the Ochsner Medical Center campus in New Orleans featuring a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Surgical NICU and AI technology.

“Gayle Benson truly embodies the values of philanthropy through her work to support, educate and care for others, especially in her hometown of New Orleans and surrounding areas,” said NABLF president Michelle Duke. “We are thrilled to be honoring Mrs. Benson and her legacy of long-term, positive and sustainable impact with the Foundation’s Leadership Award, our highest individual commendation for service.”

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Beyond her community impact, Benson is an active and respected leader in professional sports. In 2025, she was appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as co-chair of the National Football League (NFL) Legislative Committee, where she helps guide the league’s government relations strategy. She also serves on the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Labor Relations Committee and has been a member of the NBA Foundation Board of Directors since 2020.

Benson also played a key role in launching the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN), a regional broadcast and digital platform designed to elevate local sports, culture and community storytelling.

More information is available on the NABLF website .