FCC Designates Broadcast Auxiliary Service Frequency Coordinator for FIFA World Cup 2026

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a public notice designating Louis Libin as special frequency coordinator and RF spectrum manager for the the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The notice also detailed how RF spectrum will be coordinated during the 39-day global men’s soccer tournament and detailed some waivers of FCC rules.

The move makes Libin, vice president of spectrum policy and engineering at Sinclair Broadcast Group, the single point of contact for coordinating Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) operations during the World Cup. Tournament matches are being staged in 11 U.S. cities, as well as cities in co-host countries Canada and Mexico. Some 6 billion viewers worldwide are expected to watch the June 11-July 19 tournament via broadcast, streaming and digital platforms. Fox is the U.S. World Cup rightsholder.

In addition, the FCC also granted waivers to permit low-power auxiliary operators. Low-power auxiliary operations are a subset of BAS operations.

BAS stations, which are licensed under Part 74 of the Commission’s rules, make it possible for television and radio stations and networks to transmit program material between various locations (e.g., from remote sites of breaking news stories or other live events to television studios, from studios to broadcasting transmitters for delivery to consumers, and between broadcast stations).

In addition to licensed BAS stations, section 74.24 of the Commission’s rules allows eligible broadcasters to operate BAS stations on a short-term basis, not to exceed 720 hours annually, without prior Commission authorization.

FWC 2026, a subsidiary of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), had previously requested that the agency designate Libin as the coordinator.

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The FCC noted that BAS frequency coordinators are often named in connection with major events such as national political conventions, presidential inaugurations, the Olympic Games, and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

In a filing with the FCC, FWC 2026 said it expects extensive video, audio, and data coverage of WC26 and extensive use of wireless equipment.

FWC 2026 anticipates that over 2,700 pieces of equipment, such as interruptible foldback systems for real time communication, wireless intercoms and talkbacks for production crews, and RF audio links for sound mixing and audio routing, will be utilized during WC26 to support over 300 media agencies.

Based on FWC’s recommendation, the FCC said it finds “that appointing Louis Libin as the special frequency coordinator will facilitate WC26, and will serve the public interest. Mr. Libin has extensive experience in coordinating frequency use for a variety of national and international events.”

The FCC said the designated frequency coordination period will start five days before each venue’s initial match and conclude one day after each venue’s last match so that FWC 2026 can prepare the RF environment to ensure spectrum readiness before matches begin and can oversee a controlled shutdown of the venues.

This designation will also allow for advance coordination of auxiliary broadcast frequency usage in the designated areas.

The FCC said Libin can be reached for frequency coordination at (516) 374-6700 or by email at louislibin@broad-comm.com .

In addition to the operations discussed above, the FCC noted that the event will see the potential use of unlicensed next-generation devices operating in TV white spaces.

In an filing with the FCC, FWC 2026 also requested that the Commission grant a waiver of the distance-separation requirement to permit the use of low power auxiliary stations (LPAS), not to exceed 1 watt of power on channels allocated for TV broadcasting where the nearest operating television station transmitter is located at least 40 kilometers from the event venues.

Similarly, FWC 2026 requested that the commission grant a waiver of rules that limits the power for LPAS operating in the 600-MHz duplex gap and the bands allocated for TV broadcasting.

FWC 2026 has requsted these waivers to “accommodate specialized equipment required for reliable and robust operations in large, open-air stadium environments,” including equipment necessary to support international broadcast systems, in-stadium long-range coordination, wireless intercoms and public safety communications, the filing said.

More information on the FCC’s decision to grant those waivers, affected venues and the process of coordinating spectrum during the games can be found here.