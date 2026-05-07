Dems Blast FCC Disney Probe As `Egregious Abuse of Power’

WASHINGTON—A key group of Democratic Senators has issued a stern letter to the Federal Communications Commission calling its investigation into Disney and its recent order requiring Disney to file early license renewals for its eight ABC broadcast stations “an egregious abuse of power and a clear violation of the First Amendment.”

“The campaign against Disney and its editorial decision-making, culminating in last week’s early-renewal order, is an egregious abuse of power and a clear violation of the First Amendment,” the letter to FCC Chair Brendan Carr said. “Although the FCC has the authority to ensure broadcasters operate in the public interest, it cannot serve as President Trump’s roving censor, threatening to revoke licenses against broadcasters whose editorial content — including a comedian’s jokes — displeases the President. In fact, before serving as chairman, you frequently recognized the importance of the First Amendment and the freedom of speech, including for comedians. As you previously explained: ‘From Internet memes to late-night comedians, from cartoons to the plays and poems as old as organized government itself - Political Satire circumvents traditional gatekeepers & helps hold those in power accountable. Not surprising that it’s long been targeted for censorship.’ Now, you are doing exactly that — targeting political satire for censorship.”

The letter also laid out a number of questions that the Senators wanted answered, including questions about contact between FCC staff and the White House and prior instances of the FCC asking for early renewals.

The letter was signed by Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, along with Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Commerce Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.).

Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also signed the letter.

The Senators also requested answers by May 21, 2026, to these questions:

"What internal legal review, including by the Office of General Counsel, was conducted before the order was issued?

Did you consider, but reject, any less aggressive enforcement steps prior to issuing the order?

The Commission issued a procedurally similar early-renewal order against Bridge News, LLC on April 27, 2026 — one day before the Disney order. Did you intentionally time the orders so that the Bridge News order would precede the Disney order in the public record?

What is the status update on each open FCC investigation into Disney or its ABC stations?

What is the FCC’s justification for issuing the early-renewal order amidst these ongoing investigations?

Between April 22, 2026, and April 28, 2026, did you, your staff, or any other FCC personnel communicate with the White House, any other component of the Executive Office of the President, or any individual acting on their behalf regarding Disney, ABC, Jimmy Kimmel, or the early-renewal order?

What are the prior instances in which the Commission has invoked 47 CFR § 73.3539(c) to call in the licenses of a broadcaster for early renewal, including a summary of the grounds for each instance?"