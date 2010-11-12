EVS tapeless technology supports first HD Commonwealth Games

EVS Instant Tapeless Technology was deployed at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, India, last month by Doordarshan Prasar Bharati, the host broadcaster for the recording, instant replay, editing, media storage and exchange/playout of live and pre-taped content.

EVS provided a solution that combined production networking with complete control of live broadcast actions, managing a total of more than 120 EVS production servers and their various software controllers. The servers supported 720 HD channels.

India's Zoom Communications and the UK's SIS managed the venues production for Doordarshan Prasar Bharati, while India's Shaf Broadcast and Australia's Global TV, broadcast and facility specialists, were in charge of IBC production. The companies involved in the host broadcast operations opted unanimously for the EVS live and content management system as the solution for the first HD coverage of the event.

EVS XT[2] servers equipped with the LSM remote controllers handled all of the venues' live replay and highlight operations. EVS also provided a centralized media server at the International Broadcast Center for full HD multiple feed ingest and media exchange.