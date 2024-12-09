Proton Camera Innovations To Unveil Mini 4K Broadcast-Quality Camera at Hamburg Open

GARBSEN, Germany—Miniaturized camera technology pioneer Proton Camera Innovations will unveil the Proton 4K, which it has dubbed as the world’s smallest 4K broadcast-quality camera, during the Hamburg Open 2025 industry conference set for Jan. 15-16 at the Hamburg Messe and Congress in Hamburg, Germany.

The compact camera, measuring 1.1 inches by 1.1 inches by 1.3 inches (28 millimeters by 28 mm by 33 mm) and weighing 1.3 ounces (37 grams), the Proton 4K enables 4K capture in spaces and setups previously believed to be inaccessible, the company said.

The camera relies upon the company’s proprietary Polaris imaging chip and offers a 97-degree wide-angle view and the ability to use lenses from 35 degrees to 124 degrees to capture distortion-free visuals in various shooting conditions, it said.

Its ultra-low power consumption (just 6 watts) and ¼-inch thread for easy mounting make the Proton 4K well-suited for drones, remote mounts and portable rigs, enhancing its versatility for cinematographers, directors and broadcasters, according to Polaris. The camera also offers on-board stereo audio and tally light, the company said.

“We’ve received incredible feedback from early adopters who are keen to move into 4K production,” Proton Camera Innovations CEO Marko Hoepken said. “At the price we have been able to offer, we represent a far more scalable and flexible proposition than our competitors; entry-level production companies are able to future-proof their setups and become 4K ready, while major global broadcasters and sports events are able to kit out production trucks with multiple units, remaining confident of the build quality, reliability and usability that they have already come to expect in Proton cameras. The new Proton 4K is a truly a game-changer in miniaturized, high-resolution production.”

The Proton 4K is priced at $2,115 (2,000 euros).

More information is available on the company’s website.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Proton Camera Innovations at Hamburg Open 2025 booth B6.512.