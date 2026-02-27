Nielsen Introduces 200+ New Advanced Audience Segments

NEW YORK—Nielsen has introduced more than 200 new advanced audiences segments in a move designed to help marketers move beyond traditional audience demos. The new segments are available immediately via the company’s cross-media planning and measurement solution, Nielsen ONE.

The new segments, which draw on Nielsen’s consumer insights solutions arm, Scarborough, cover many of today’s key advertising categories, such as automotive, retail, lifestyle, political and even media habits (consumers of local news, heavy radio listeners, heavy social media users, and more).

Nielsen reported that this expansion is a strategic response to the industry’s urgent demand for addressability and interoperability at scale.

Pairing Scarborough’s national consumer dataset with Nielsen ONE’s cross-media insights creates a marketing intelligence platform that gives clients everything they need to understand their audience in one place. Streamlining this process helps facilitate a more efficient ad marketplace by ensuring that media spend is optimized from the initial strategy through to final impact, significantly reducing waste and driving higher ROI.

Looking forward, Nielsen also said that it plans to build on that momentum by launching hundreds of additional advanced audiences segments in the coming months to further expand on this existing library.

“For decades, Scarborough has been the gold standard for deep consumer and market insights. We’ve combined Scarborough’s trusted consumer data with Nielsen ONE to meet the demands of a modern, outcomes-driven industry. This integration gives marketers the specific insights they need to reach the right people and accurately measure their campaign’s success,” said Ellie Pryor, vice president, global audiences & identity, Nielsen. “The end result is a solution that provides marketers with actionable insights to inform their campaign planning and measurement.”