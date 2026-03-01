TV Tech’s Guide Advances in IP Production is Now Available

The benefit in using IP for live production give broadcasters far more scalability and flexible workflows. But the transition to IP doesn't come without a price. Interoperability, security and cost continue to be among the biggest hurdles. In our latest guide to IP, we take a closer look at how the industry has adopted an IP-based approach over the past decade and how vendors have responded to advances in the technology, particularly in the areas of security, monitoring, control and audio.

Download the Guide here.