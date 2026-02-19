CBS Baltimore Launches New AR/VR Studio

BALTIMORE—CBS Stations has announced that it will launch its 10th cutting-edge Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) technology-driven studio at CBS Baltimore (WJZ-TV), on Monday, Feb. 23 at 12:00 PM, ET.

The station group is billing the deployment of the new studio as a “first of its kind in the region” that will use AR/VR to “transform the way Baltimoreans engage with news.”

“The launch of our AR/VR studio marks the beginning of an exciting new era for CBS Baltimore and how we serve our viewers,” said Tanya Black, vice president and news director of CBS Baltimore. “This technology allows us to meet our audience where they are and bring them closer to the stories that matter most.”

The launch follows the inhouse development of innovative AR/VR technologies for CBS stations in the Bay Area and the subsequent rollout of those solutions to other CBS owned-and-operated stations that has been extensively covered by TV Tech. The AR/VR system is currently available at CBS Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Denver, Texas, Miami and Atlanta. More AR/VR studios are expected to launch nationwide throughout 2026.

“By combining trusted local journalism with innovative technology, we’re creating more immersive and engaging ways to help our community understand the stories that impact their daily lives, from severe weather to the sports teams they love,” said Kathy Hostetter, president and general manager of CBS Baltimore. “We’re proud to help move the region forward with storytelling that is as dynamic as Baltimore itself.”

The AR/VR studio allows CBS Baltimore to use AR/VR weather coverage that turns complex forecasts into immersive, hyper-local visuals, allowing viewers to see and understand the real-world impact of conditions like flooding, snowfall differences and shifting microclimates – all led by the station’s veteran weather experts: Steve Sosna, Cutter Martin, Rachael Jay, Marty Bass and Tim Williams.

The AR/VR sports coverage also opens the door to more dynamic sports analysis and visual storytelling, led by CBS Baltimore’s on-air sports team, sports director Alex Glaze and sports reporter Grace Grill, the station reported.