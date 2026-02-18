SMPTE Issues Call for Summit Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE today issued a call for technical papers for its 2026 Media Technology Summit, Nov. 16-19, at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.

Organizers aim to offer the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards and other initiatives driving the industry forward as relates to creation, management and delivery of media content.

Original, unpublished manuscripts aligning with these goals will undergo multi-peer review when submitted as abstracts. Abstracts should be 300 to 400 words and will be accepted until May 31.

SMPTE has also included a journal track that enables interested parties to submit full, publication-ready manuscripts that will automatically be considered for publication in the “SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal,” subject to a separate post-event peer-review process. Manuscripts must be 3,000 to 5,000 words and will be accepted until May 31.

The conference program committee will notify authors of its decisions by June 30. Authors of selected papers will be granted the opportunity to present at the summit.

Paper topics can include, but are not limited to:

Color Science: Color vision and adaptation for motion imaging. • Color capture and reproduction.• Color correction, encoding and image processing. • Emerging color pipelines for motion imaging.

Emerging & Disruptive Technologies: • Artificial intelligence and automation. • 5G and next-generation connectivity. • Blockchain and decentralized media systems. • Robotics, control systems and machine vision.

Content Creation & Production Innovation: • Virtual, augmented and mixed reality production. • Immersive and interactive media experiences. • Next-generation content creation workflows.

Media Infrastructure & Distribution: • Cloud and edge computing solutions. • IP-based media systems and networking innovations. • Evolution of streaming, OTT and hybrid delivery models.

Compression, Processing & Optimization: • Advanced codecs, compression techniques and standards. • AI-powered signal processing and media optimization. • HDR, color science and imaging technologies.

Hardware, Display & Capture Technologies: • Cutting-edge display, projection and viewing systems. • Photonics, sensors and optical technologies.

Industry, Security & Sustainability: • Sustainable media production and green workflows. • Cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure resilience. • Standards development and industry evolution. • Cloud workflows and their role in sustainability.

Other topics relevant to the Media Tech Industry.

Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales or promotional papers will not be considered. The society also said it is encouraging students to submit papers.

