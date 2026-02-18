NBC Sports Details NEP's Extensive Work for Winter Olympic Coverage

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Sports has provided new details on how it is using NEP Group to provide a full range of media services, dynamic facilities, broadcast technology and engineering support in both Milan, Italy, and at NBC Sports headquarters in the U.S. for its production of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

NEP has worked with NBC Sports for more than 35 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics—dating back to the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea—and other major international sports events across North America, Europe and Asia.

NBC Sports is utilizing NEP’s global media services in both Milan, Italy, and at NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

In Milan, NEP Europe is supporting coverage of the Opening Ceremony, figure skating and short track competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, and broadcast operations at the Duomo TV Tower, the city’s central broadcast and production hub.

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is utilizing NEP’s IP outside broadcast facilities, including a large onsite production gallery. At the Milano Ice Skating Arena, NEP’s TFC technology-powered flypack system supports an onsite master control room, along with audio, production, and replay galleries.

Each of these venues are equipped with fully 1080p HDR production workflows, ensuring consistent picture quality from capture through delivery. These systems are directly integrated into NBCUniversal’s core broadcast infrastructure, enabling seamless communication between venues and facilities in Milan and NBC Sports’ production and engineering teams in the U.S.

In Stamford, Conn., NBC Sports is utilizing two 1080p HDR NEP remote facilities supporting coverage of freestyle skiing -- including aerials and moguls -- as well as events taking place at the Snow Park in Livigno, Italy.

NEP’s industry-leading engineering and technical staff are supporting NBC operations at each touchpoint, with more than 350 NEP team members working across sites in northern Italy.

“NBC Sports and NBC Olympics’ partnership with NEP is a critical part of the broadcast strategy in Italy and augmenting the facilities in Stamford, offering a wide variety of broadcast solutions from mobile units, fly packs, remote operation support, as well as technical personnel,” said Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president of engineering & technology for NBC Sports & Olympics. “The versatility of tech offerings is what is a remarkable part of the ongoing partnership.”

“This year, NEP is celebrating 40 years of innovation, reliability and excellence supporting our customers in delivering the world’s biggest events, and we’re incredibly proud to say that our partnership with NBC Sports has been built and strengthened over nearly four decades of collaboration,” said Mike Werteen, president of NEP Americas and global chief commercial officer of NEP Group.

NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City-Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

TV Tech's full coverage of the technologies being used to cover the Olympics can be found here.