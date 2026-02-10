NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks Taps Sportradar for NBA Coverage

ST GALLEN, Switzerland & NEW YORK—Sportradar AG has announced a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) to enhance the NBA viewing experience through real-time, cutting-edge broadcast solutions that enhance live game coverage.

NBC Sports Regional Networks reported that they will use Sportradar’s NBA Advanced Data and GameFrame across live NBA game broadcasts during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NBA seasons. The solutions will be used on hundreds of NBA telecasts across NBC Sports’s regional networks, delivering more dynamic coverage to fans in multiple NBA markets nationwide.

“This agreement builds upon our long-standing relationship with NBC and reflects how we continue to expand the ways we support their live sports coverage,” said Brian Josephs, vice president, The Americas, Sportradar. “As NBC continues to evolve how it serves fans across platforms, Sportradar is helping deliver the data-driven tools that bring greater clarity and context to live games, creating more engaging NBA viewing experiences for fans.”

A key component of the deal is GameFrame, which uses AI to transform live NBA player-tracking data into on-air graphics, animated replays, shot charts, and customized digital assets. GameFrame supports in-game analysis and storytelling by helping on-air talent explain plays, positioning, and outcomes as the action unfolds.

“Enhancing the viewing experience is essential to our NBA coverage across regional sports networks,” said Jon Slobotkin, senior vice president, content and live programming, NBC Sports Regional Networks. “Sportradar’s GameFrame offers a new way to add data-driven insights directly into live coverage, bringing visually stunning stories that resonate with today’s fans.”