New Chyron Virtual Placement 7.7 Offers Football-Specific Features

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has updated its Virtual Placement product with the release of version 7.7 offering new tools and enhancements for football telecasts.

Virtual Placement 7.7 offers dynamic and automated graphics support with tools for field-goal targeting and several automated red zone features, giving broadcasters and venue operators tools to enrich storytelling and deliver visual clarity, it said.

The new Field Goal Target Tool allows broadcasters to show precise, team-specific target lines. Storing predefined field goal ranges for home and away teams, the tool provides accurate placement and highlights each team’s range, it said.

Enhancements to the Red Zone Tool include a new outline option, with customizable textures, colors, sizes and opacities for visually compelling highlights of the “Red Zone,” the name given to the area between the 20-yard line and the end zone during scoring drives. Tailored to the NFL’s new kickoff rule, the feature optimizes the display for the landing zone, providing a fresh approach to field graphics. Besides boosting audience engagement, the enhancements allow broadcasters to adapt visuals to specific team branding or broadcast themes, it said.

Chyron has improved the Down and Distance module to enhance flexibility and precision during games. New automation options for play-clock presentation, include changing the color based on time remaining and animating the clock on and off-air at specific time points. The expanded settings menu offers quick access to down and scrimmage information, allowing operators to make quick adjustments during gameplay. The version’s automatic midfield switching feature streamlines transitions as teams cross the 50-yard line, effortlessly adjusting the orientation to save time and eliminate errors, it said.

“Virtual Placement 7.7 continues our mission to deliver unparalleled storytelling tools for sports broadcasters,” Andreas Olsson, product manager for Virtual Placement said. “By introducing features like the Field Goal Target Tool and automating critical aspects of game-day coverage, we empower broadcasters to focus on the game while captivating the audience.”

More information is available on the company’s website.