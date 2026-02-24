TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Streamer Achieves Profitability

In a notable milestone for TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language streaming service, the company reported that its direct-to-consumer business delivered full-year profitability for 2025, strong margins and consistent year-over-year quarterly growth in ViX’s third year of operations.

Beyond those statements, the company did not provide a breakout of its DTC subscribers, revenue or profits.

The full year results for the company showed that revenue totaled $4.8 billion, and said revenue sequentially improved each quarter during the year based on continued financial momentum from ViX, expanded linear distribution in the U.S. and stable advertising in Mexico. In addition, it reported that operating Income was $605 million with adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) increased 2% to $1.6 billion driven by operating leverage and sustained cost discipline.

“2025 was a pivotal year for our company, our first as a new leadership team and the first in which we showcased our revamped content and platform investment and windowing strategy. We meaningfully transformed our business and delivered on the expectations that we set at the outset of the year,” said Daniel Alegre, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “ViX delivered record revenue, achieved profitability in every quarter, and expanded operating margins throughout the year, evolving into a scalable growth engine that is now a strategically central component to our business model. In 2026, we are building on this momentum to deepen audience engagement, unlock greater value for our partners, and reinforce our leadership as the Voice of Hispanics.”