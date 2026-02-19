NHPBS Readies For ATSC 3.0 Service With Assistance Of Heartland Video Systems

DURHAM, N.H.—New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS) has completed an air-chain system upgrade to prepare for future statewide ATSC 3.0 operations and converting its Stewartstown, N.H., site to begin broadcasting ATSC 3.0 with the assistance of Heartland Video Systems (HVS).

HVS provided the complete solution, including design and consulting services, all hardware and software, system pre-staging and configuration and remote support for equipment turn-on. NHPBS originates its over-the-air (OTA) signal from its studio facilities in Durham, N.H.

NHPBS operates a statewide OTA system with three full-power sites, including Durham, Keene and Littleton, N.H., and two LPTV sites in Hanover and Stewartstown, N.H.

The public broadcaster set out to achieve four main objectives, including: upgrading its existing 1.0 encoding to improve workflow; adding 3.0-compativle air-chain equipment for its five transmitter sites; providing regionalized EAS messaging capability across the star; and flash-cutting its LPTV site in Stewartstown from 1.0 to 3.0 OTA service.

The project began by replacing the broadcaster’s 1.0 encoders with new primary and backup XOS units from Harmonic. They were equipped with MPEG-2 5xHD program licenses, Dolby audio, EAS processing, PSIP fetch, Nielsen watermarking and audio loudness control, simplifying NHPBS’ workflow.

HVS installed a DTV Innovations TSACO-3000 redundancy switch at the output of the 1.0 encoder to facilitate automated switching of the main and backup encoders.

A separate pair of Harmonic XOS primary and backup encoders with HEVC-DASH outputs was installed for ATSC 3.0 signal processing. These encoders feed a redundant pair of Triveni Digital GuideBuilder XM ROUTE servers, which in turn feed five individual Triveni Digital Broadcast Gateways—one for each OTA transmitter site. The Broadcast Gateways provide the STLTP signals required to feed the 3.0 transmitters.

To enable regionalized EAS messaging in a 3.0 network, a Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-III EAS receiver with Multi-Station and Advanced Emergency Alert (AEA) software options was installed at the Durham studio, along with additional DASDEC-EXR units deployed at each of the five OTA transmitter sites. All DASDEC units are equipped with the company’s EAS-Net protocol for streamlined integration. This architecture allows each regional transmitter site to broadcast only the EAS messages specific to its coverage area.

Before the project, the entire state received the same EAS messages regardless of location. Given the state is 190 miles north to south with diverse terrain and weather conditions, the upgrade significantly improves the ability of NHPBS to serve viewers around the state. With this upgrade NHPBS today can transmit EAS messages specific to Stewartstown where it is on-air with 3.0 and in the future regionalize emergency messages when it begins 3.0 service from its remaining sites.

The Stewartstown LPTV site is situated in the far northern region of the state. The site has been upgraded via a flash cut to begin 3.0 broadcasting. An STLTP signal from the Durham studio feeds the site.

HVS provided a new Rohde & Schwarz TMU9evo air-cooled UHF solid-state transmitter operating on RF channel D34 for the Stewartstown site. The transmitter is capable of up to 1kW total power output (TPO) in either ATSC 1.0 or ATSC 3.0 operation. Features include dual-drive exciters licensed for ATSC 3.0, GPS-based time synchronization and ATSC 3.0 IP monitoring software. Transmitter installation and on-site proof-of-performance testing were subcontracted by NHPBS to a third-party provider.

To help NHPBS monitor the health and performance of its new on-air equipment, HVS supplied a Triveni Digital StreamScope XM analyzer for use at the studio. The StreamScope is configured to monitor IP, ASI and RF signal inputs and is fully equipped to provide performance metrics for ATSC 3.0 signals.

HVS also supplied an Airwavz.tv TVXplorer, which uses a RedZone receiver and a customer-supplied laptop PC for on-the-go testing of the ATSC 3.0 station signal at the Stewartstown site.