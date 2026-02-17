Non-English Content Makes Up More Than Half of Netflix’s TV Originals, a First

LONDON–New research from Ampere Analysis highlights the critical role that international markets are playing in Netflix’s programming strategies with new data showing that in 2025, 52% of Netflix’s original TV season releases were non-English-language.

This was the first time that non-English-language TV originals made up more than half of the TV originals and represents the highest yearly share to date, up from 49% in 2024, Ampere reported.

Movies, however, remain more English-language focused, with non-English titles accounting for 44% of releases.

Rahul Patel, principal analyst at Ampere Analysis, argued that “crossing the 52% threshold is a meaningful milestone for Netflix. For the first time, non-English-language titles now form the majority of its Original TV releases, highlighting how global and local content strategies are no longer peripheral, but central to the platform’s growth. And when non-English-language titles travel beyond their local market and perform well internationally – such as Korean-language Bon Appétit, Your Majesty and German-language Cassandra – they provide stronger returns on content investment for the global streamer.”

Other key findings include:

Spanish remains the leading non-English language for Netflix Original TV releases, accounting for 21% of new original TV seasons in 2025. However, the genre mix shifted significantly: scripted content rose from 63% of Spanish-language titles in 2024 to 86% in 2025. Comedy recorded the fastest growth, increasing from 6% (sixth place) in 2024 to 19% (second place) in 2025. Crime and thriller remained the most common genre.

Korean and Japanese content saw some of the most notable year-on-year changes. Korean-language originals gained the most ground, rising from 12% of non-English original TV releases in 2024 to 20% in 2025. This growth was driven by scripted hits such as "Squid Game: Season 3" and "When Life Gives You Tangerines", as well as multiple seasons of unscripted titles, including "Getaway and Go with Jangdobari" and "Screwballs".

Ampere expects Korean content to continue growing in strategic importance for Netflix. 2025 was a banner year for Korean-language TV commissions, with 39 seasons announced.

Japanese was among the major languages to lose the most ground. Japanese-language original releases declined year over year, from 6% of original TV releases in 2024 to 4% in 2025.

Netflix is more reliant on acquired Japanese titles. Of all acquired TV seasons available on Netflix in 2025, 20% were Japanese – second only to English (43%) and ahead of Korean (14%).

Anime remains an exception to Netflix’s broader push towards original self-sufficiency. In 2025, 67% of acquired Japanese TV seasons available on the platform were animated, while only four original animated Japanese TV seasons were released.

While non-English-language original titles accounted for a majority of new TV season releases in 2025, in terms of original content spend, English-language productions still represent a majority.