Study: Tubi and The Roku Channel Top List of FAST Channels

PLANO, Texas—Parks Associates has released a list of the Top Ten US FAST Services ranked by monthly users that Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV in the top three positions, as the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) market shows continued momentum in subscriber growth and engagement.

The ranking was released at a time when Parks Associates' quarterly surveys of 8,000 US internet households find 46% of US internet households regularly use FAST services to watch long-form video content and FAST channels continue to expand their popularity. .

According to the latest rankings, Tubi significantly outpaced competitors and reinforced its dominant position in the rapidly expanding FAST ecosystem. The Roku Channel secured the second position, followed by Pluto TV, highlighting strong engagement across leading platform-backed services. Other notable performers include Samsung TV Plus and XUMO Play, which continued to scale their audiences amid growing consumer demand for free streaming options.

"FAST services are no longer a secondary viewing option, they are a central part of the streaming landscape," said Michael Goodman, director, entertainment research, Parks Associates. "The gap between leaders like Tubi and the rest of the market underscores the importance of content breadth, distribution partnerships, and user experience in driving viewer engagement."

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

Mid-tier services such as LG Channels, VIX, and Local Now demonstrate steady traction, while WatchFree+ (Vizio) and Sling Freestream round out the Top Ten FAST List.

The data reflects a broader industry shift as consumers increasingly turn to free, ad-supported alternatives amid subscription fatigue and rising streaming costs. With advertisers following audiences into FAST environments, the sector is poised for continued growth through 2026 and beyond.

Goodman will present and share Parks Associates data in back-to-back sessions next week at TVOT (TV of Tomorrow) MONTREAL 2026 at The Alt Hotel, Montreal, Canada. On May 21, he will present on "CTV Advertising I: What's Working, What Isn't, and Why" at 9:55 am and "CTV Advertising II: What's Next?" at 10:40 am.

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Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker is a subscription service featuring monthly market updates, quarterly subscriber estimates for multiple streaming services in North America, and access to an exclusive service portal where subscribers can search and view this unique data.