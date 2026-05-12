FCC Releases Updates to TVStudy Software

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Office of Engineering and Technology and the Media Bureau have released updated TVStudy software (v2.3.1).

TVStudy is open-source software developed by the agency to analyze the coverage area, population served, and potential signal interference when evaluating channel changes and station repacking for full-service digital and Class A television stations.

The TVStudy v2.3.1 software installation package, the TVStudy 2.3.1 Installation and Upgrade Guide, and the post-auction template XML file are all available on the TVStudy website at http://www.fcc.gov/oet/tvstudy.

As with prior updates, a full list of changes from TVStudy v2.3 is included in the “Differences Between 2.3.1 and 2.3.0” section of the Change Log in the TVStudy 2.3.1 Installation and Upgrade Guide.

The FCC reported that TVStudy 2.3.1 corrects an issue that caused applications for new low power television stations to be considered incorrectly in TV Interference Check studies. TVStudy 2.3.1 also corrects a number of minor issues throughout the software, and adds a handful of minor features.

For further information regarding the TVStudy software and to submit bug reports, contact Mark Colombo at (202) 418-7611 or Mark.Colombo@fcc.gov.