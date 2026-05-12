Amagi Announces Major Enhancements To CLOUDPORT

NEW YORK— Media technology company Amagi unveiled a major improvements to its CLOUDPORT platform.

“Over the past year, Amagi has prioritized a fundamental shift in how broadcast infrastructure is designed—moving beyond simple cloud migration to re-engineering the core of playout operations,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and president—global business at Amagi. “The latest set of upgrades directly impacts uptime, control and scalability for broadcasters operating in high-pressure, always-on environments.”

With more than 250 features shipped in fiscal year 2025-26, the platform now supports over 100 concurrent feeds with 200-player multi-AZ redundancy in a single tenant, enabling large-scale, distributed deployments with consistent performance and built-in resilience.

The latest upgrade introduces Amagi Monitoring, a proactive monitoring platform purpose-built for CLOUDPORT deployments that is designed to anticipate and mitigate operational risks before they impact on-air output.

The tool surfaces missing assets, schedule gaps, ingest failures, audio misconfigurations and delivery anomalies, while delivering customer-level analytics on playout duration and asset processing. Since late 2025, Amagi Monitoring has helped avert over 80% of potential disruption scenarios, the company said.

Security remains foundational to CLOUDPORT, reinforced through continuous platform-wide modernization. The platform has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for the second consecutive year, ensuring robust controls across infrastructure, access and data protection.

CLOUDPORT is designed for 99.999% availability, with resiliency embedded across network, infrastructure and operational layers.

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At the network level, support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 enables hitless protection switching for RTP-based workflows, ensuring uninterrupted playout even in the presence of network failures.

At the infrastructure level, Active-Active multi-region redundancy and multi-availability-zone deployments, supported by flexible deployment models, eliminate single points of failure while allowing broadcasters to align resiliency with operational priorities. The on-premises Disaster Recovery Box ensures localized continuity in the event of extended cloud or network outages, with support for up to 72 hours of survivability.

CLOUDPORT shifts the broadcast paradigm from static control to adaptive, operator-centric workflows, headlined by about 70% faster playlist publishing via new show-level playlist editing and publishing. The platform introduces a horizontal timeline view for proactive conflict management and consolidates multi-channel operations through a unified interface capable of 16-channel synchronized playout. By offering configurable widgets and streamlined control, CLOUDPORT reduces manual intervention and cognitive load, allowing broadcasters to scale regional and variant feeds with greater agility.

CLOUDPORT advances the standards of modern broadcasting by integrating ultra-low-latency JPEG-XS workflows that reduce transmission lag by up to 1.3 seconds, a critical leap for live sports and interactive viewing. The platform further elevates the viewer experience with support for 4K HDR 10-bit video and Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring premium, cinematic fidelity across HDR10 and HLG formats. To meet global accessibility needs, CLOUDPORT now features Google Speech-to-Text V2 for real-time AI captioning and translation, alongside enhanced HTML-triggered graphics automation for precise, production-grade on-air presentation at scale.

The product further strengthens its cloud-native foundation through a deeper integration with AWS, leveraging next-generation compute instances and Amazon EKS to drive superior playout performance. By implementing Karpenter-based autoscaling and migrating to GP3 storage, the platform significantly improves resource efficiency and deployment agility. These infrastructure optimizations enable broadcasters to benefit from cloud-native advancements, improving scalability, performance and deployment agility without introducing architectural complexity.

The latest enhancements are available as part of the ongoing CLOUDPORT 4.x release cycle.