Nexstar Names Elizabeth Ryder EVP, General Counsel

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has appointed Elizabeth Ryder Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary to the company’s Board of Directors.

The move comes as the company faces important legal challenges over its acquisition of Tegna.

Ryder previously served in the same position from 2017 to 2022, and before that as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. During this time, she oversaw the company’s legal and regulatory efforts related to Nexstar’s acquisitions of Media General in 2017 and Tribune Media in 2019. For the past four years she has served as Nexstar’s Senior Outside Legal Counsel. She joined Nexstar in 2009.

“We are very pleased to welcome Elizabeth back to Nexstar’s executive team on a full-time basis,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Her counsel over the past four years has been invaluable. She brings a depth of legal experience unmatched in the media industry, knows Nexstar and its mission intimately, and understands the evolving media landscape as very few do.”

The Company also announced the promotion of three senior executives to new positions with the company. Those appointments include:

Scott Weaver has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Government Relations

Lindsey Knapp has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Associate General Counsel

Jason Roberts has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary. All three promotions are effective immediately.

Weaver joined Nexstar in 2024 as Senior Vice President, Government Relations, and has been responsible for setting the company’s legislative and regulatory priorities, representing Nexstar’s interests to the executive branch of the federal government, Congress, and a variety of regulatory bodies. He established Nexstar’s first Office of Government Affairs in Washington, D.C., shortly after joining the company. He will continue to report directly to Mr. Sook.

Knapp has served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Associate General Counsel, since 2024, directing comprehensive due diligence during mergers and acquisitions and advising on workforce composition, culture, and integration issues. She also has managed a variety of organizational changes designed to improve efficiency and productivity and was instrumental in the creation and implementation of Nexstar’s employment law compliance program. Ms. Knapp joined Nexstar in 2022 as Vice President, Human Resources and Associate General Counsel. She will report to Nexstar’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Biard.

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Roberts joined Nexstar as Associate General Counsel in 2019, following the company’s acquisition of Tribune Media, where he served as Assistant General Counsel for ten years, overseeing legal matters for approximately one-third of the company’s TV station portfolio, negotiating complex commercial contracts, and advising on regulatory and content matters. He has had similar responsibilities at Nexstar, while also managing the legal aspects of the company’s transition to ATSC 3.0 and establishing its regulatory training programs. Mr. Roberts will report to Ms. Ryder.

“Scott, Lindsey, and Jason are talented and experienced leaders in their respective fields who are deeply committed to Nexstar’s long-term success,” added Sook. “Each of them has a keen understanding of our media businesses and our people, the forces that are shaping the industry, and the critical role we play in the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have them as members of our management team.”