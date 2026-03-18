Study: Creator Content Plays Growing Role in Streaming Habits

SAN FRANCISCO—A new report on how streaming entertainment is influencing consumer behavior, finds that streaming remains the most engaging entertainment channel and that consumers are increasingly embracing digital content from creators.

The new “Stream 2026: When Intention Becomes Attention” report from Fox’s Tubi based on survey results from The Harris Poll, found that streaming remains the most engaging entertainment channel, with 90% of viewers reporting the highest levels of engagement while streaming TV shows and movies, compared with attending live events (82%) and scrolling social media (79%).

On-demand streaming also holds the highest levels of attention (90%), outpacing channel-based streaming (78%) and cable or satellite (71%). Seventy-seven percent say they would rather select content on demand than tune into scheduled programming.

Article continues below

The research also indicated that creator culture is playing an increasingly central role. Sixty-seven percent agree that digital creator content feels more original than most traditional TV and movies, and 63% say watching creator content feels no different than streaming a TV show. Thirty-seven percent want platforms to bring existing creator content onto streaming services, 36% want creators cast in original programming and 33% want ads for creator content featured on platforms. Seventy-eight percent wish they could watch new creator content without paying an additional fee.

“Tubi has built a deeply engaged audience by putting fandom at the center of a premium streaming experience that is completely free,” said Cynthia Clevenger, senior vice president of B2B Marketing at Tubi. “This year’s insights show viewers are loyal to platforms that champion their passions, they continue to turn to nostalgia for quality storytelling and are embracing original creator-led IP. Free streaming is taking mindshare and creating a powerful opportunity by turning passion into performance as audiences actively participate in culturally resonant on-demand experiences.”

Tubi described the other notable highlights as follows:

Viewing preferences are becoming more personal and community-driven. Sixty-five percent, up 15% year over year, say they feel part of a community based on the movies and shows they watch. Movies (44%) and TV shows (38%) lead fandom categories, with viewers purchasing apparel (50%), subscriptions (37%) and live experiences (30%) to demonstrate their loyalty.

Fandom is also influencing brand relationships. Sixty-seven percent agree they are more likely to support brands when their fandoms are reflected in advertising. Seventy-four percent say they are loyal to streaming services that support their fandoms, and 68%, up 4% year over year, say they feel seen when a platform helps them discover a new niche or emerging fandom.

Genre preferences show established strength in the following genres: comedy (70%), action (68%) and crime (66%), while growth opportunities are emerging in independent film (36%), coming-of-age programming (34%), young adult content (31%) and creator-led programming (31%). Demand for originality is rising: 76% would prefer original content over remakes or franchise extensions, up 12% year over year. Seventy-seven percent want diversity and representation when they stream, up 5% year over year and 9% since 2024, and 76% want more programming from independent or smaller creators. For Gen Z, 78% would prefer original content over remakes or franchise extensions and 79% want diversity and representation when they stream.

Nostalgia viewing remains nearly universal, with 97% of respondents interested in watching content released more than 10 years ago. The primary driver is quality, with 63% citing superior style and storytelling as the top reason for revisiting older titles. Twenty-four percent, up 7% year over year, do so to stay engaged in cultural conversations. Seventy-nine percent believe streaming services should remind them of content they used to love, not just promote new releases, and 67%, up 6% year over year, say losing access to comfort content feels like losing part of their safe space.

Free streaming continues to gain favor as consumers reassess subscription costs. Eighty-four percent agree watching ads is a fair trade-off for free content, up 3% year over year, and 83% say ads feel more acceptable on free platforms. Seventy-six percent would rather watch content on a free platform with ads than on a paid platform with ads, up 8% year over year. Seventy-three percent say they would prefer to watch ads and get an extra coffee each month rather than pay full price for an ad-free service, up 10% year over year and 15% since 2024.

Ad sentiment overall is improving, with 32%, up 14% year over year, saying they do not mind ads during streaming and 18%, up 11% year over year, saying ads enhance their experience. Seventy-eight percent say ads are more acceptable when they are relevant to their interests. Meanwhile, 74% have ended or would end a subscription due to price increases, and 54% cite password crackdowns as a key reason to cancel.

Why shared tastes matter in love. While 84% of respondents say it only takes a few minutes to decide what to watch when viewing alone, 58% report it takes at least 10 minutes to land on a choice with a partner. With 43% of viewers primarily streaming alongside a significant other, aligning on entertainment preferences may be more consequential than ever: 61% agree they’re more likely to date someone who shares their taste in movies and TV shows, and nearly a third (30%) say they’ve ended a relationship because their tastes were too different—an 8% increase year over year. Sixty-seven percent are unwilling to share their streaming login unless the relationship is serious.

Tubi will be presenting additional data on Tuesday, March 24 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. during Tubi’s 2026 IAB NewFront presentation, ‘Tubitopia: An Advertiser’s Paradise,’ at Pier 59 Studios, Chelsea Piers.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more information and to download "The Stream 2026: When Intention Becomes Attention" visit here.