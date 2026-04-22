S&P Analysis: U.S. Podcast Consumption Grows as Industry Embraces Video
Nearly 60% of US online adults now report they listen to podcasts
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In another sign of the growing importance of video podcasting, a new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that podcast listening in the United States is experiencing significant growth, increasing 10 percentage points in early 2026, with nearly 60% of US online adults now reporting they listen to podcasts.
S&P Global Market Intelligence attributed the surge in usage to the evolving landscape of podcast content and the rising popularity of video podcast platforms.
Other highlights from the analysis include:
- Age emerged as the clearest differentiator for podcast consumption patterns, with respondents aged 55+ comprising 44% of the survey population but accounting for only 17% of listeners. The 25-34 age group forms the largest single segment of podcast listeners, representing a significant generational gap in adoption. Meanwhile, the 65+ age group showed the smallest engagement at just 7% of total survey participants.
- Gender strongly shapes genre selection, with 75% of sports podcast listeners being male and 63% of true crime listeners being female. News & politics dominates as the most popular category, followed by comedy, sports, and true crime. Health and wellness content attracts a 59% female audience, while business and entrepreneurship podcasts draw a 66% male audience.
- Video podcasts are reshaping consumption habits, with 62% of podcast listeners reporting they watch video podcasts on YouTube, followed by Netflix at 34%, Spotify at 23%, and Apple at 11%.
- Platform usage shows Spotify leading the market at 45% of podcast listeners in 2026, up from 40% in 2025, with YouTube Music at 39% and Amazon Prime Music at 30%. Listening behavior demonstrates high engagement, with 67% of the podcast audience tuning in at least weekly, and 69% of listening occurring at home. Apple Podcasts maintained steady usage at 23% for both years.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.