S&P Analysis: U.S. Podcast Consumption Grows as Industry Embraces Video

In another sign of the growing importance of video podcasting, a new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that podcast listening in the United States is experiencing significant growth, increasing 10 percentage points in early 2026, with nearly 60% of US online adults now reporting they listen to podcasts.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

S&P Global Market Intelligence attributed the surge in usage to the evolving landscape of podcast content and the rising popularity of video podcast platforms.

Other highlights from the analysis include:

Age emerged as the clearest differentiator for podcast consumption patterns, with respondents aged 55+ comprising 44% of the survey population but accounting for only 17% of listeners. The 25-34 age group forms the largest single segment of podcast listeners, representing a significant generational gap in adoption. Meanwhile, the 65+ age group showed the smallest engagement at just 7% of total survey participants.

Gender strongly shapes genre selection, with 75% of sports podcast listeners being male and 63% of true crime listeners being female. News & politics dominates as the most popular category, followed by comedy, sports, and true crime. Health and wellness content attracts a 59% female audience, while business and entrepreneurship podcasts draw a 66% male audience.

Video podcasts are reshaping consumption habits, with 62% of podcast listeners reporting they watch video podcasts on YouTube, followed by Netflix at 34%, Spotify at 23%, and Apple at 11%.

Platform usage shows Spotify leading the market at 45% of podcast listeners in 2026, up from 40% in 2025, with YouTube Music at 39% and Amazon Prime Music at 30%. Listening behavior demonstrates high engagement, with 67% of the podcast audience tuning in at least weekly, and 69% of listening occurring at home. Apple Podcasts maintained steady usage at 23% for both years.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)