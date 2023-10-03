New Branding Campaign Emphasizes Pluto TV Programming’s 'Human Touch'

LOS ANGELES—With so much attention focused on artificial intelligence and AI-driven recommendation engines when it comes to over-the-top channels, Pluto TV is trying to set itself apart from the pack by taking the opposite approach: promote the human element in programming decisions.

The Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel today announced its new branding campaign puts the spotlight on “the heart and humanity” behind the service. More than 50 curators use their passion, expertise and understanding of audience behavior in addition to advanced technology to deliver entertainment selections to viewers, Pluto TV said today announcing a pair of new themes.

The first, “Programmed By Humans,” highlights the FAST channel’s programming and programmers responsible for curating its channels. The messaging puts the human element at the center of how Pluto TV’s programming connects with viewers. The theme is being conveyed in three commercial spots: one for sci-fi, another for comedy and a third for true crime. Each centers on fictionalized curators appearing in the living rooms of viewers to assist them in making a programming selection.

“When developing this campaign, we set out to connect with audiences in a meaningful way that captures the essence of Pluto TV and how transformative it has been to the world of television,” said Val Kaplan, global senior vice president, head of consumer marketing at Pluto TV. “Our creative focus was to spotlight what sets Pluto TV apart in the increasingly competitive streaming market– the human element of curation that is intrinsic to the very human experience of watching television.”

The campaign begins today and will run through the end of the year, Pluto TV said.

The second branding campaign, “TV the Way it Should Be,” will launch out-of-home creative at major sports arenas, airports, ferries and shopping destinations. It also will appear at New York City’s Times Square, which is home to Paramount Global. Creative spots also will air during select NFL and NBA games, Pluto TV said.

The FAST channel also announced a recategorization to take place between now and year’s end. The first of the new categories includes drama, sci-fi and true crimes. Additional categories are being developed. Programmers have created the categories based on how viewers navigate the service, it said.