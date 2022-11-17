Samsung TV Plus Adds FAST Channels
CBS Sports HQ, RetroCrush, Cowboy Way, Tastemade Home, and Vevo Holiday 2022 join the free streaming options on Samsung TVs
Samsung has announced that its free streaming platform Samsung TV Plus has added five new free streaming channels in the U.S.
With the launch, CBS Sports HQ, RetroCrush, Cowboy Way, Tastemade Home, and Vevo Holiday 2022 join the free streaming options on Samsung TVs. The Samsung TV Plus offering now includes nearly 250 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto and more.
In addition, Samsung said that Samsung TV Plus is offering a wide variety of holiday classics and seasonal feel-good content from channels like Hallmark, ION Plus, and more.
It is also offering the Samsung owned and operated Holiday Movies Channel, which provides over 50 holiday movies from various content partners including Tesera, Candlelight Media, and MyTime.
Samsung’s free streaming service is available in 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
