Samsung TV Plus Adds FAST Channels

Samsung has announced that its free streaming platform Samsung TV Plus has added five new free streaming channels in the U.S.

With the launch, CBS Sports HQ, RetroCrush, Cowboy Way, Tastemade Home, and Vevo Holiday 2022 join the free streaming options on Samsung TVs. The Samsung TV Plus offering now includes nearly 250 premium channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, auto and more.

In addition, Samsung said that Samsung TV Plus is offering a wide variety of holiday classics and seasonal feel-good content from channels like Hallmark, ION Plus, and more.

It is also offering the Samsung owned and operated Holiday Movies Channel, which provides over 50 holiday movies from various content partners including Tesera, Candlelight Media, and MyTime.

Samsung’s free streaming service is available in 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.