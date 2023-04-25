Comcast Integrates 20+ Free FAST Channels from Xumo Play, NBC and Sky into Xfinity Stream

Comcast has added more than 20 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels from Xumo Play, NBC and Sky into its Xfinity Stream app. The channels are available free to any Xfinity customer, regardless of whether they subscribe to Xfinity Video.

Upon signing into Stream, customers will see free TV shows and movies seamlessly integrated within the channel guide and elsewhere throughout the experience. This approach makes it easy for Xfinity customers to surf between any subscribed channels and FAST channels to find something to watch without having to toggle between apps.

These new channels include NBC News NOW, Sky News, and 19 Xumo-branded channels, offering customers a wide variety of news, movies and TV shows spanning genres such as comedy, crime TV, black cinema, lifestyle, reality TV, game shows, kids and more. Comcast plans to bring more FAST channels to the Stream app in the future.

“The launch marks the latest evolution of the Xfinity Stream app, which is increasing content choices for video and non-video customers alike, including weekly samplings of premium programming as part of ‘Free This Week,’ the ability to rent and buy shows and movies, and the ability to watch movies included in Xfinity Rewards,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Entertainment Apps, Comcast Cable.

The new FAST channels are currently available in the Xfinity Stream app on iOS, Android and Fire TV devices, through web browsers on xfinity.com/stream, and via casting to supported AirPlay and Chromecast devices. Additional platforms, including Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV, are coming soon.