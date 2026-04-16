Spectrum TV App Launches On Google TV and Other Android TV Devices
Customers can now stream the programming and channels available on their Spectrum pay TV service on those devices
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STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s operating brand Spectrum has announced that the Spectrum TV App is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. The launch broadens access to pay TV streaming app and gives Spectrum customers even more ways to watch their Spectrum TV service.
"Launching the Spectrum TV App on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices expands how customers can enjoy Spectrum TV," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video at Spectrum. "It's another step in giving customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch."
Available for free to Spectrum TV customers, the app lets customers:
- Stream their Spectrum TV channel lineup with the ability to pause live TV
- Use the Multiview feature for select sports games
- Access Cloud DVR recordings
- View On Demand shows and movies
The app is available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices running Android™ 10 for TV or later, including TVs manufactured by Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.
In addition to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, the Spectrum TV App is available on Xumo Stream Box, as well as Amazon Fire TV devices, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, LG smart TVs, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, VIZIO smart TVs, Xbox and Xumo TV.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.