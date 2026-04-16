Spectrum TV App Launches On Google TV and Other Android TV Devices

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s operating brand Spectrum has announced that the Spectrum TV App is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. The launch broadens access to pay TV streaming app and gives Spectrum customers even more ways to watch their Spectrum TV service.

"Launching the Spectrum TV App on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices expands how customers can enjoy Spectrum TV," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video at Spectrum. "It's another step in giving customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch."

Available for free to Spectrum TV customers, the app lets customers:

Stream their Spectrum TV channel lineup with the ability to pause live TV

Use the Multiview feature for select sports games

Access Cloud DVR recordings

View On Demand shows and movies

The app is available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices running Android™ 10 for TV or later, including TVs manufactured by Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.

In addition to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, the Spectrum TV App is available on Xumo Stream Box, as well as Amazon Fire TV devices, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, LG smart TVs, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, VIZIO smart TVs, Xbox and Xumo TV.