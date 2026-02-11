Minor League Baseball Selects Haivision Makito X4 As Official Video Encoder

MONTREAL—Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has selected the Haivision Systems Makito X4 as the official video encoder of the league.

The new technology partnership will see the encoder supporting the league’s live game contribution, production and distribution workflows across its national network of 120 teams and ballparks, Haivision said.

As part of this partnership, MiLB will deploy Makito X4 video encoders across its nationwide network of Minor League ballparks, enabling a standardized, ultra-low latency contribution layer for how live games are captured, transported and distributed to fans, teams and broadcasters.

“Haivision brings the performance, low-latency and operational control we need to support live video at the scale of Minor League Baseball,” said Daniel Blanchard, vice president of Media Operations at Major League Baseball.

“The Makito video encoder will play a key role in video contribution from Minor League Baseball stadiums for the delivery of over 8,000 games each season for streaming and TV. Haivision’s excellence in low-latency live video transport, including its leadership in SRT and its video encoding technology, give us the reliability, visibility and control required to operate a nationwide live production environment.”

Minor League Baseball operates one of the most geographically distributed live sports production environments in professional sports with more than 120 ballparks delivering over 8,000 games each season. On peak days, MiLB manages more than 60 simultaneous live feeds, all moving through a highly automated, cloud-based production and distribution workflow.

As MiLB modernized its live video infrastructure, the league adopted the Haivision-developed SRT video protocol to stabilize long-haul transport from resource-constrained venues, improving the consistency and reliability of live streams. Haivision SRT Gateway is used to aggregate and route feeds through MiLB’s data centers in New Jersey and Denver, forming a resilient transport foundation for its cloud workflows.

Building on that foundation, MiLB selected Makito X4 to standardize live video contribution across its Minor League Baseball broadcast ecosystem. The video encoders will deliver live game feeds into MiLB’s cloud-based production environment, where they are prepared for distribution to MiLB.TV, MLB Network, parent Major League clubs and third-party broadcast partners. This unified workflow connects fans to the next generation of players, supports player development, and enables professional broadcast distribution at a national scale.

Haivision’s live video contribution ecosystem powered by its cloud-based master control solution – Haivision Hub 360 – provides the performance, control and operational visibility required to operate at this scale, securely delivering ultra-low latency video while enabling centralized monitoring, automation and remote management across a nationwide network of venues.

The deployment of Makito X4 across Minor League Baseball is scheduled to begin during the 2026 season with a phased rollout across ballparks as part of MiLB’s broader live video infrastructure refresh.