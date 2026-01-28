Grass Valley, NETGEAR Partner On IP Networking, Software-Defined Live Production

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and NETGEAR have announced a strategic partnership to serve the broadcast-AV segment of the market.

The collaboration combines NETGEAR AV’s live media optimized switching and secure IP networking with Grass Valley’s software-defined production tools and hardware platforms.

“NETGEAR has long focused on making high performance AVoIP networks easy to deploy and manage,” said Laurent Masia, senior director of product line management at NETGEAR. “Our partnership with Grass Valley aligns perfectly with the needs of enterprise customers who want reliable, secure, and scalable video operations without the friction traditionally associated with live media workflows.”

Enterprise organizations, including corporations, universities, houses of worship, esports and venues, increasingly require broadcast-quality production capabilities but have faced prohibitive costs and complexity. The new partnership addresses that gap.

Grass Valley and NETGEAR share a common vision of interoperability, built on major standards, including NDI, SMPTE ST 2110, Dante and SRT, alongside an approach that simplifies user experiences and delivers powerful tools, they said.

“The Enterprise Media sector represents one of the fastest-growing opportunities in our industry, yet these organizations have been forced to choose between consumer-grade tools and broadcast systems designed for major networks, with the associated cost and complexity,” said Matthew Yates, director of strategic alliances at Grass Valley.

“By pairing cost-effective, user-friendly NETGEAR AV products with the industry’s most advanced software-defined production platform in AMPP, Enterprise organizations can deliver video experiences that match modern broadcast productions, while retaining the simplicity and flexibility customers expect.”

