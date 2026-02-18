Spincast Gets U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Shoppable TV

WINTER PARK, Fla.—With the rapid growth of digital ad spending in the U.S., Spincast has received a new U.S. patent enable AI-powered shoppable TV so that consumers could directly buy products and services while watching premium content.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Spincast U.S. Patent No. 12,556,771, titled "Video System With Intra-Video User Input and Related Methods" for technologies that enable consistent, frictionless "buy what you see" AI-powered shoppable TV transactions within premium video content, without the frustration of scanning QR codes or intrusive ad overlays that disrupt the shared-screen TV viewing experience.

"Our AI technology is a game-changer for shoppable TV, allowing us to make every ad and moment on screen actionable and shoppable. We can even re-monetize past product placement deals found in evergreen content," explained Daniel H. Thompson, founder and CEO of Spincast.

Spincast said its offering eliminates inconsistent shoppability across platforms, channels and shows and provides an integrated experience compatible with major TV ecosystems. The company added that, unlike some solutions, it does not require disabling studio-grade anti-piracy protections that could expose premium content to piracy risks.

More information is available at spincasttv.com .