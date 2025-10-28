FCC Approves Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on NextGen TV

WASHINGTON—Despite the government shutdown, the Federal Communications Commission has passed, with some revisions, a previously announced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that the agency believes will accelerate the nation’s ongoing transition to Next Gen TV aka ATSC 3.0.

Commissioners unanimously approved the NPR. It continues the agency’s longstanding market-driven, voluntary approach, which tries to remove regulatory obstacles to the transition and provide broadcasters with greater flexibility on how they make the transition.

More specifically, the NPR would end some simulcasting rules that currently require broadcasters who launch 3.0 broadcasts to also offer 1.0 signals. That would allow broadcasters to make their own decision on when to end ATSC 1.0 transmissions, which in turn could free up bandwidth for new services.

But the NPR does not require broadcasters to end 1.0 broadcasts on any specific date, something smaller broadcasters and LPTV stations had opposed, and does not mandate 3.0 tuners in new sets, which had been opposed by the electronics industry.

The NAB and larger broadcast groups had argued tuner mandates and a firm sunset was needed jumpstart the transition.

The NPR also askes for public comment on a long list of questions that the agency wants to consider as it reviews the transition to ATSC 3.0.

The NPR approved by the Commission contains some questions that Commissioner Anna Gomez asked to be added. Those relate to maintaining access to free over the air broadcasts in all homes and how ATSC 3.0 capable devices might be financed.

In addition, the FCC will seek comment on how to minimize the costs and impact of this transition on all stakeholders, including consumers, manufacturers, MVPDs, and smaller broadcasters.

The NAB applauded the action even though it did not take a position on a firm ATSC 1.0 sunset date or 3.0 tuner mandates.

In a statement NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said “The FCC’s action today is a meaningful step toward realizing the full benefits of NextGen TV, and NAB applauds Chairman Carr and Commissioners Gomez and Trusty for their leadership on this important issue. By moving to eliminate outdated rules, the Commission is clearing the path for broadcasters to better serve viewers with enhanced picture and sound, robust emergency alerts and new interactive features.”

“NextGen TV is already on the air in more than 80 markets, and today’s vote signals important momentum,” LeGeyt added. “Broadcasters remain committed to delivering trusted local journalism, vital information and innovative new services for viewers across America, regardless of geographic or economic status. NAB looks forward to working with the Commission and industry partners to complete this transition.”

The FCC’s NPR, which emphasized a voluntary, market-driven approach, was also welcomed by the Consumer Technology Association, which represents over 1,200 tech companies. The CTA has consistently opposed proposals by the NAB and broadcasters to mandate a fixed date for the end of ATSC 1.0 broadcasts and a mandate for 3.0 tuners in new sets.

“Thank you to the FCC for taking another step toward a fully voluntary transition to NEXTGEN TV. Americans should be able to choose the features they want in their TVs,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair, CTA in a statement. “Innovation thrives when consumers - not the government - pick the technology that works best for them.”

The CTA also stressed that it plans to continue to oppose any government mandate requiring TVs to include ATSC 3.0 tuners.