Sinclair, Pearl TV to Roll Out ROXi’s Interactive Music Channel in 31 NextGen TV Markets

ROXi’s interactive music channel will roll out in 31 U.S. markets via ATSC 3.0.

LONDON and BALTIMORE—Interactive TV music channel ROXi and Sinclair have formed a strategic partnership to bring ROXi to 31 television markets via ATSC 3.0.

“ROXi is expanding what’s possible on broadcast television, and this partnership brings an interactive music experience to viewers in a simple, accessible way—no apps, logins or subscriptions required,” Skip Flenniken, Sinclair vice president and general manager of technology business development, said. “It’s a clear example of how NextGen TV enhances the broadcast experience.”

ROXi’s interactive channel, powered by FastStream Interactive’s TV platform, will roll out the service in other U.S. TV markets later in the year. Other Pearl TV members are also supporting the rollout.

Viewers watching the ROXi TV channel will find interactive features previously unavailable on broadcast television. They can skip through music videos TikTok style, or search for any artist song, mood or genre with their TV remote. ROXi, which has partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and MERLIN, has a catalog of 100 million licensed songs, including both original and virtual music videos.

“More than 40 years after MTV first hit American TV screens, ROXi is revolutionizing the way we experience music on TV in the U.S., turning the TV into a musical hub for the American family again,” Rob Lewis, CEO of FastStream Interactive, said. “This isn’t just a music channel, it’s a game-changer for television. ROXi is just the beginning, we’ll be launching multiple non-music TV channels, ushering in a new era of interactive TV across America.”

Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, said viewers should be delighted with ROXi because it is seamless, interactive and free.

“Today’s TV audiences expect control, personalization, and instant access, and ROXi delivers this in spades,” she said. “We’re thrilled to support ROXi’s launch as a new NextGen TV benefit for our viewers and can’t wait to see it expand across the rest of the country, in partnership with multiple broadcasters.”