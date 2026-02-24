Opinion: Enough Is Enough—Broadcasters Don’t Own the Airwaves

The following is an opinion piece from Michael Petricone, SVP, Government & Regulatory Affairs with the Consumer Technology Association:

Broadcasters benefit from one of the largest government giveaways in American history: free, exclusive access to the public airwaves. As Americans increasingly consume content in new ways, it’s time to rethink that approach and consider reallocating the spectrum to serve consumers and the broader economy.

During the first half of the 20th century, radio and television were breakthrough technologies. Spectrum allocated for broadcasting helped connect the country with local news, information, and entertainment in a way that had never been possible before. That access was always a temporary license to serve the public interest, subject to renewal by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Today, fewer than 9% of Americans access broadcast TV programming solely using an antenna, with many instead using streaming, mobile, and on-demand platforms to get the same local content. Despite this declining viewership of over-the-air TV, broadcasters still control vast swaths of prime spectrum that could be put to more efficient use.

Now, broadcasters want even more, including looser ownership rules so they can merge, consolidate, and entrench their position. Before Congress hands out new favors, it should look at reclaiming underused broadcast spectrum. We can’t afford to reward inefficient use of public airwaves and shut the door on more efficient uses of spectrum – especially when unlicensed spectrum is so valuable. The limited amount of unlicensed spectrum available today generates $95.8 billion per year in sales to our economy.

Spectrum powers many of the technologies we rely on today, and next-generation advances in AI, advanced manufacturing, precision health, 6G, autonomous mobility, and defense systems will require expanded access to it.

It’s long past time to reset the system. At CES 2026 , FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested that “if you want to continue broadcasting without the public interest obligation, then let everyone have a fair and free shot at purchasing that spectrum.” He’s right.

An “Incentive Auction 2.0” would allow the federal government to reclaim this spectrum, auction it openly, and let the market allocate it to its highest and best uses, while generating needed government revenue. Policymakers should start asking broadcasters some tough questions and looking for opportunities to put spectrum to its highest value use.

Everyone should compete on equal terms. No more freebies. No more special favors that distort the market and advantage legacy broadcasters over their competitors. If a business model works, it will survive without government protection.

We know this approach works. When the FCC began auctioning spectrum in the 1990s, it sparked one of the greatest waves of investment and innovation in modern history. Wireless networks expanded, smartphones emerged, and the mobile economy took off.

The same holds true for convening another auction of broadcast spectrum, which would boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and help American companies compete against global rivals. As China reallocates spectrum aggressively to strengthen its technological edge, the United States cannot afford to let ours sit idle.

The airwaves belong to the American people. It is time for the FCC to take the spectrum back and allow the market to determine its most efficient use.

