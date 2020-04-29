ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?
ATSC says that more than 60 markets will launch NextGen TV in 2020
ATSC 3.0 deployment is well underway in the U.S., as the ATSC has shared that there will be more than 60 “first markets”—including the top 40 markets—that will bring the NextGen TV standard to its viewers in 2020.
With these markets, ATSC says ATSC 3.0 will reach 70% of all viewers in the U.S. To date, six markets are currently “on the air” with ATSC 3.0 and two are readying broadcasts, having FCC permission but are not yet on-air. The others listed are part of the first market group.
ATSC has created a map for NextGen TV deployments in the U.S.
Here is a complete list of the ATSC 3.0 deployment breakdown:
“On the Air” With ATSC 3.0
- Boise, Idaho
- Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.
- Phoenix
- Portland, Ore.
- Santa Barbara-Santa Marie-San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Readying Broadcasts
- East Lansing, Mich.
- Los Angeles
First Markets
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.
- Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.
- Atlanta
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Burlington, Vt.-Plattsburgh, N.Y.
- Charleston-Huntington, WVa.
- Charleston, S.C.
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland-Akron, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Davenport, Iowa-Rock Island-Moline, Ill.
- Denver
- Detroit
- Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.
- Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Mich.
- Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, S.C.
- Asheville, N.C.
- Hartford-New Haven, Conn.
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Kansas City, Kan.-Mo.
- Las Vegas
- Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn
- Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.
- Nashville, Tenn.
- New York
- Norfolk-Portsmith-Newport News, Va.
- Oklahoma City
- Omaha, Neb.
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Providence, R.I.-New Bedford, Mass.
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Rochester, N.Y.
- Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.
- Salt Lake City
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.
- Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- Springfield, Mo.
- St. Louis
- Syracuse, N.Y.
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.
- Washington, D.C.
- West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.
The ATSC will offer an official progress report on May 11.
While the markets will be capable of broadcasting these signals, there is still a need for consumer devices to receive them. However, there are efforts by major manufacturers and Kickstarters alike, to make that technology available.
