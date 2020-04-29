ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?

ATSC 3.0 deployment is well underway in the U.S., as the ATSC has shared that there will be more than 60 “first markets”—including the top 40 markets—that will bring the NextGen TV standard to its viewers in 2020.

With these markets, ATSC says ATSC 3.0 will reach 70% of all viewers in the U.S. To date, six markets are currently “on the air” with ATSC 3.0 and two are readying broadcasts, having FCC permission but are not yet on-air. The others listed are part of the first market group.

ATSC has created a map for NextGen TV deployments in the U.S.

Here is a complete list of the ATSC 3.0 deployment breakdown:

“On the Air” With ATSC 3.0

Boise, Idaho

Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla.

Phoenix

Portland, Ore.

Santa Barbara-Santa Marie-San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Readying Broadcasts

East Lansing, Mich.

Los Angeles

First Markets

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Baltimore

Boston

Buffalo, N.Y.

Burlington, Vt.-Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Charleston-Huntington, WVa.

Charleston, S.C.

Charlotte, N.C.

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland-Akron, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Davenport, Iowa-Rock Island-Moline, Ill.

Denver

Detroit

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.

Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Mich.

Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, S.C.

Asheville, N.C.

Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City, Kan.-Mo.

Las Vegas

Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

Memphis, Tenn.

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Milwaukee

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn

Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.

Nashville, Tenn.

New York

Norfolk-Portsmith-Newport News, Va.

Oklahoma City

Omaha, Neb.

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Providence, R.I.-New Bedford, Mass.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Rochester, N.Y.

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif.

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Calif.

Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

Springfield, Mo.

St. Louis

Syracuse, N.Y.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota, Fla.

Washington, D.C.

West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla.

The ATSC will offer an official progress report on May 11 .

While the markets will be capable of broadcasting these signals, there is still a need for consumer devices to receive them. However, there are efforts by major manufacturers and Kickstarters alike, to make that technology available.