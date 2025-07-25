Weigel Broadcasting Pushes Back on Proposals for ATSC Sunset

WASHINGTON—While most broadcasters remain united behind the NAB’s proposal to cut off ATSC signals in 2028 and 2030, some broadcasters and LPTV owners continue to express reservations about the plans.

In a July 22, 2025 meeting at the Federal Communications Commission, representatives of Weigel Broadcasting Co. met with Commission staff to discuss a proposal by the NAB to "flash cut" from the ATSC 1.0 format to the ATSC 3.0 format and expressed opposition to the idea of sunsetting ATSC signals.

It also urged the regulator to establish guardrails to protecting the quality of broadcast signals and consumers.

The NAB’s roadmap for the transition from the current standard to ATSC 3.0 calls for the FCC to approve a Feb. 2028 sunset for the top 55 markets and the remaining stations would make the transition by Feb. 2030.

Weigel's representatives met separately with Chairman Carr's office and the Media Bureau, Commissioner Gomez's office, and Commissioner Trusty's office, the letter said.

During those meetings, Weigel expressed its opposition to the “flash cut” or hard cutoff dates proposed by NAB. In a letter describing the meetings, Weigel expressed three main reservations to the plan:

"Today, anyone with a television and antenna can get a wealth of programming for free. ATSC 3.0 changes this equation, potentially making a free service expensive, and a simple service complicated.

"Some broadcasters may elect to degrade (or not improve) broadcasting in favor ofnon­ broadcast services, such as pay television services and private data delivery services.

"Consumers, primarily those in rural areas underserved in terms of content and connectivity, may be most harmed by a transition to ATSC 3.0."

The letter added that "Weigel believes that, in such circumstances, the Commission should not adopt NAB's flash cut proposal."

In a previous filing with the FCC , Weigel laid our more detailed arguments opposing the NAB's plans for the 3.0 transition.

“Weigel was one of the first broadcasters to experiment with ATSC 3.0 from both a technical and a business perspective," the earlier filing stated. "One of the things Weigel learned, however, is that broadcasting using the ATSC 3.0 standard creates very real costs to viewers. Broadcasting succeeds because it is free and simple. Anyone with a television and an antenna can get a wealth of programming, for free. But ATSC 3.0 changes this equation, potentially making a free service expensive, and a simple service complicated. Unsurprisingly in light of these costs and burdens, Weigel has not seen consumer demand for broadcasting using the ATSC 3.0.”

In that filing, Weigel noted that “Weigel recommends that the Commission condition any transition to ATSC 3.0 (via flash cut or otherwise) in several ways. It should start with benchmarks for market penetration comparable to those used in the 2009 DTV transition. At a bare minimum, a flash cut should not leave viewers behind. In addition, the Commission should also establish guardrails designed to ensure that ATSC 3.0 is used to improve broadcasting."

These guardrails should include:

"A guardrail specifying the minimum portion of the broadcast signal to be used for broadcasting;

"A guardrail to ensure that the broadcast portion of the ATSC 3.0 signal can be received by viewers as it is today in ATSC 1.0; and

"A guardrail specifying reasonable limitations on DRM within the broadcast portion of the ATSC 3.0 signal. Weigel also urges the Commission not to sunset the “substantially similar” requirement or eliminate requirements to include ATSC 1.0 tuners in receivers."

More filings on the issue can be found here.