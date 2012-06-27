Now TV deploys OTT multiscreen services with Harmonic ProMedia Live

Harmonic has announced that Hong Kong's now TV, a member of PCCW, has chosen its ProMedia software systems for a new OTT multiscreen streaming application, the now Player.

Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen video processing and encoding system and ProMedia Package adaptive stream preparation system, managed by Harmonic's NMX Digital Service Manager, enable now TV subscribers to watch live television and video-on-demand services on any viewing platform, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and other IP-connected devices.

Leveraging Harmonic's H.264 video codec technology, ProMedia Live transcodes baseband MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC H.264 content to multiple high-quality adaptive bit rate streams optimized for now TV's OTT services. Encoding can be split across multiple machines, providing now TV with an efficient workflow that optimizes the processing required for delivering streaming video.