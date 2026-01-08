JAS TV Chooses Friend MTS to Protect English Premier League Streaming

LONDON— Jasmine International Public Co. Ltd (JAS TV) has selected anti-piracy and video cybersecurity provider Friend MTS to safeguard its premium live sports content across Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

The collaboration brings together Friend MTS’s advanced anti-piracy solutions, including forensic watermarking and global monitoring services, to protect English Premier League (EPL) soccer matches.

JAS TV, operator of the MONOMAX streaming service, acquired EPL rights through 2031 for Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. At the start of the 2025-26 EPL season, JAS TV went live with Friend MTS to deliver an end-to-end anti-piracy strategy. The focus is to identify and take down restreaming users who feed Thai pirate sites, Fiend MTS said.

JAS TV chose Friend MTS for its technology solutions, global services and track record protecting premium live sports, including the EPL. The deployment combines Friend MTS’s 24/7 global monitoring with subscriber watermarking and distribution watermarking.

Subscriber watermarking embeds a unique identifier in each individual stream, enabling rapid identification and disconnection of pirate accounts. Distribution watermarking adds an invisible fingerprint at the channel or platform level to trace leaks anywhere in the video supply chain. Together, these layers enable real-time detection of illicit redistribution and swift removal of illegal feeds during live matches.

“Securing the Premier League rights was a major milestone for us and protecting that investment is critical to our strategy,” JAS TV President Sang Do Lee said. “With FMTS’s anti-piracy solutions, we can ensure fans enjoy the Premier League through official platforms like our MONOMAX streaming service, while safeguarding the value of our rights across Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. We take piracy very seriously and see the partnership with FMTS as a vital step to sustaining the future of premium sports content in our region.”

