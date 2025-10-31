Disney Programming Dropped from YouTube TV
The two sides blamed each other the blackout of ABC, ESPN and other Disney content after they failed to agree on a new carriage deal
The contentious contract negotiations between Disney and YouTube TV have resulted in a blackout of Disney-owned programming on the pay TV operator. That will leave subscribers without access to high profile NFL, college football, NBA and other sports and entertainment programming until a new carriage deal is concluded.
The blackout includes ESPN, ABC broadcast programming in markets like New York and L.A. where Disney owns the ABC affiliate, and other Disney owned networks. The channels were removed from YouTube TV on Thursday, October 30 in the evening.
As usual in these negotiations, both sides blamed each other for the impasse.
YouTube TV attacked Disney for insisting on terms that would push up prices for pay TV subscribers while Disney complained that “with a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor.”
The dispute comes at a time when pay TV operators have been trying to control prices as a way to slow sub losses from cord-cutting and large programmers like Disney have been launching direct-to-consumer streaming services that allow consumers to access high profile programming outside the pay TV ecosystem.
In a statement, YouTube said, “last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers. They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.
“We've been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV,” the pay TV operators also said. “Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products - like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo. Without an agreement, we'll have to remove Disney’s content from YouTube TV and if it remains unavailable for an extended period of time, we will offer subscribers a $20 credit.”
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
In response a Disney spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that “Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC. Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports—anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend. With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.