Regular Season NFL Viewing Second Highest Ever

Amazon's Prime Video Thursday Night Football games saw the biggest increase with a 16% growing in viewers compared to last year.

NEW YORK—With the NFL playoffs scheduled to start this weekend, the league is reporting that games during the 2025 NFL regular season averaged 18.7 million viewers per game.

That was the second highest season average on record and up 10% versus the 2024 season and 7% from 2023.

That put the 2025 season, just below the record set in 1989, when the average viewing was about 19 million .

Viewing data from Nielsen also highlighted how important the NFL has become for networks, with NFL programs accounting for 89 of the top 100 shows on TV since the start of the 2025 regular season.

ESPN reported that all of the rights holders also saw increases, with Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" up 16%. CBS, up 11%. ESPN/ABC's "Monday Night Football" up 9%, NBC's "Sunday Night Football" up 9% and Fox had a 6% increase.

The most popular regular season games are listed below in a graphic from the NFL posted on X. It shows that the most watched regular game was between Kansas City and Dallas reached 57.3 million viewers:

(Image credit: NFL)