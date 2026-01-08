Regular Season NFL Viewing Second Highest Ever
Games averaged 18.7 million viewers, up 10% over 2024
NEW YORK—With the NFL playoffs scheduled to start this weekend, the league is reporting that games during the 2025 NFL regular season averaged 18.7 million viewers per game.
That was the second highest season average on record and up 10% versus the 2024 season and 7% from 2023.
That put the 2025 season, just below the record set in 1989, when the average viewing was about 19 million.
Viewing data from Nielsen also highlighted how important the NFL has become for networks, with NFL programs accounting for 89 of the top 100 shows on TV since the start of the 2025 regular season.
ESPN reported that all of the rights holders also saw increases, with Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" up 16%. CBS, up 11%. ESPN/ABC's "Monday Night Football" up 9%, NBC's "Sunday Night Football" up 9% and Fox had a 6% increase.
The most popular regular season games are listed below in a graphic from the NFL posted on X. It shows that the most watched regular game was between Kansas City and Dallas reached 57.3 million viewers:
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.