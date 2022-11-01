Youtube’s New Primetime Channels Offers Premium Subscriptions
Youtubers can now sign up for premium channels, including Showtime, STARZ and Paramount+
In an attempt to make the world’s most popular streaming service a bit more like a traditional OTT channel, Youtube today announced the launch of “Primetime Channels,” which will allow Youtubers to subscribe, browse and watch TV shows, movies and sports from streaming services such as SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+
An early version of Primetime Channels is now being rolled out in the U.S. To sign up, viewers head to the “Movies & TV” hub, where they can choose over 30 channels to buy directly through YouTube, with streaming services such as NBA League Pass and more coming soon.
The launch is a major upgrade for the channel’s movies and TV categories that offer free ad-supported programming. The company says the new service—which will compete with similar options available on Amazon Prime, Roku and Apple TV—is also an attempt to simplify the Youtube experience.
“Every day, people come to YouTube to watch their favorite content, whether it’s the latest MrBeast challenge, Taylor Swift’s newest hit or highlights throughout this NBA season,” the company said in its announcement. “With more streaming options than ever before, it can get a little overwhelming jumping from app to app to find what you’re looking for.”
"We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. "This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment."
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
