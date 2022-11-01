Youtube’s New Primetime Channels Offers Premium Subscriptions

In an attempt to make the world’s most popular streaming service a bit more like a traditional OTT channel, Youtube today announced the launch of “Primetime Channels,” which will allow Youtubers to subscribe, browse and watch TV shows, movies and sports from streaming services such as SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+

An early version of Primetime Channels is now being rolled out in the U.S. To sign up, viewers head to the “Movies & TV” hub, where they can choose over 30 channels to buy directly through YouTube, with streaming services such as NBA League Pass and more coming soon.

The launch is a major upgrade for the channel’s movies and TV categories that offer free ad-supported programming. The company says the new service—which will compete with similar options available on Amazon Prime, Roku and Apple TV—is also an attempt to simplify the Youtube experience.

“Every day, people come to YouTube to watch their favorite content, whether it’s the latest MrBeast challenge, Taylor Swift’s newest hit or highlights throughout this NBA season,” the company said in its announcement. “With more streaming options than ever before, it can get a little overwhelming jumping from app to app to find what you’re looking for.”

"We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love," said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. "This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment."