Vubiquity Earns AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Status

LOS ANGELES—Vubiquity said it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Competency as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN). This designation recognizes Vubiquity’s technical expertise, customer success, and innovation in delivering cloud-native media solutions built on AWS.

The AWS Media & Entertainment Competency is one of the most rigorous validations within the AWS Partner Network. It recognizes APN members who have demonstrated proven customer success, deep technical proficiency, and operational excellence in media workflows.

Vubiquity, which is owned by Amdocs, said this milestone reflects 18 months of cross-functional collaboration, culminating in validated business outcomes and measurable customer impact across its portfolio of AWS-powered media solutions.

“This recognition from AWS affirms our leadership in cloud-native media services and the tangible results we’re delivering for customers,” said Dana Forte, senior vice president of product management, Vubiquity. “We’re proud to help media organizations transform their supply chains and realize new value from their content through secure, intelligent and scalable AWS-powered workflows.”

The competency achievement follows a rigorous third-party audit conducted by ISSI, validating the company’s technical excellence, architecture design and operational maturity.

Vubiquity delivers end-to-end cloud solutions that power global media operations. It described those solutions as follows:

Scalable Asset Management for global catalogs, enabling efficient organization, versioning, and delivery of content across markets.

AI-Powered Metadata Enrichment to enhance discoverability, personalization, and monetization.

Secure, Cloud-Based Delivery helping customers distribute content with agility and confidence.

“Our AWS accreditation validates the strength of our products and the impact they deliver every day for the world’s leading media companies,” Forte added. “It underscores our commitment to helping customers modernize the media supply chain and realize the benefits of cloud-native, AI-enabled operations. We’re incredibly proud of our teams for achieving this milestone and grateful to AWS for their collaboration.”

This recognition places Vubiquity among a select group of AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN), strengthening its role in enabling customers’ transformation with AWS, the company said.