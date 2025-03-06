Vubiquity To Feature AI-Powered Catalog Intelligence At 2025 NAB Show

BURBANK, Calif.—Vubiquity will showcase Catalog Intelligence, an AI-powered solution designed to assist media organizations manage and monetize their content libraries during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Catalog Intelligence is a game changer for media organizations facing fragmented workflows and manual reconciliation across various teams and asset repositories,” said Vubiquity senior vice president of product management Dana Forte.

“Empower your content sales organization with precise and actionable content readiness insights. Content Intelligence seamlessly integrates customer-specific data, drastically reducing the time and effort required to prepare assets for global distribution. This capability not only accelerates time to market, but also empowers customers to uncover new revenue opportunities, optimize their content libraries, and achieve highly tailored results that align with their strategic objectives.”

Catalog Intelligence simplifies traditionally complex and fragmented workflows by unifying disparate data sources, offering actionable insights and leveraging advanced natural language processing to deliver an easy-to-use chat-based user interface. The result is faster decision-making, reduced manual effort and accelerated time to market, empowering media companies to achieve greater efficiency and profitability, the company said.

It saves teams time by automating readiness-related tasks, allowing them to focus on marketing their content rather than the timely task of determining what’s ready. Catalog Intelligence shortens the timeline from asset assessment to market availability. In addition to optimizing content library value and unlocking new revenue streams. It also ensures accurate deployment while driving greater efficiency and profitability through three processes: querying content libraries with Natural Language Processing (NLP); consolidating fragmented data from multiple asset repositories by integrating and normalizing data; and identifying and addressing gaps in media readiness, it said.

Key features of Catalog Intelligence, include:

Actionable insights drawn from precise recommendations tailored to an organization’s needs that help guide decisions, such as prioritizing asset preparation for international territories or ensuring compliance with regional regulations.

One-click workflow automation enabling users to initiate next steps with a single click, such as ordering missing translations or triggering quality control processes.

Catalog Intelligence ensures media organizations can transition from fragmented, manual workflows to a tightly integrated and highly automated process. By eliminating inefficiencies, organizations save both time and resources, enabling faster time to market and greater monetization potential for their content libraries, it said.

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit www.vubiquity.com .

Due out later in 2025, Catalog Intelligence is a module within Vubiquity’s Media Suite AI. See Vubiquity at 2025 NAB Show booth W3750.