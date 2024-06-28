TV Tech's Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Missed any of our product news this week? Here is our new weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between June 24 and June 28. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday June 28, day by day back to our stories from Monday June 24..

Nest Productions, MiB Partner On New Production Insurance Program

Nest Productions has partnered with film and TV insurance firm MiB, providing Nest partner indies with competitive insurance rates, enhanced coverage and production risk management and support, it said.

Globecast, Blacon Media To Collaborate On U.S. Election Coverage

Globecast and Blacon Media, a broadcast engineering, production and distribution firm, are partnering to provide live coverage of the 2024 U.S. election and related events.

Fubo Launches on Xfinity Flex, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV

Comcast and the vMVPD Fubo have announced that Xfinity Internet customers with a Flex or Xumo Stream Box have another option for a live TV service with the launch of Fubo, a sports-first live streaming service that brings together more than 400 sports, news and entertainment networks.

Dalet Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for Dalet Pyramid Cloud-Native News

Dalet has announced it has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Dalet Pyramid, the company's cloud-native news workflow solution.

T-Mobile Remains Top Ranked for 5G Speeds

New Q1 2024 data from Ookla shows that T-Mobile continues to provide the fastest 5G download speeds in the U.S., with a median 5G download speed of 287.14 Mbps as of March 2024, an increase of 29.64 Mbps in a single month.

Amagi Strengthens its European Presence with New Office in Poland

Amagi has opened a new office in the bustling center of Łódź, which will strengthen its European presence and allow it to tap into a wealth of young technology talent in Poland, the company reported.

HOT Telecommunications Reduces Errors, Plans For Future With OOONA QA Manager

Israeli telecom HOT has deployed OOONA’s QA Manager to transform management of its video-on-demand (VOD) catalog and automate quality assurance operation, enhance the accuracy of localization and deliver a better experience to customers.

Peacock to Use AI-Generated Al Michaels' Voice for Recaps of Olympic Games

AI generated content will be breaking new ground in major sports coverage at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris with the NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock announcing that it will harness AI technology to present “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock”.

EMG / Gravity Media Deploys Remote Video Workflow For Netball

EMG / Gravity Media has developed a remote video production workflow for coverage of Netball, a sport played by more than a half million worldwide with some similarities to basketball.

Drei TV Turns To ATEME For OTT Video Compression, Management

Drei TV has deployed video compression and management technology from ATEME to power the Austrian TV service provider’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which consists of more than 60 channels, in time for coverage of a major European Football Tournament.

DAZN Group, Exports World Cup Foundation Strike Coverage Deal

The Esports World Cup Foundation has entered into a global partnership agreement with DAZN Group, which will provide its platform for the free broadcast of the inaugural Esports World Cup (EWC), July4-August 25.

Amagi Showcases New Streaming Technology on Vizio

Amagi has announced the successful deployment of Amagi's Zero Slate technology on Vizio's owned and operated WatchFree+ channels.

Dish Launches New TV Bundle with Free Netflix

Dish Network has announced that it has added Netflix to its Dish TV subscription offering at no additional cost for two years.

Meptik Releases Turnkey ‘Studio in a Box’ for Virtual Production

The Disguise company Meptik has unveiled its first turnkey virtual production studio solution, Meptik Studio Pro.

Akta Integrates Google Cloud Gemini AI Models

AI-powered video solutions specialist Akta has announced at StreamTV 2024 in Denver that its platform will now use Google Cloud’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Hyperlocal Streaming Service Zeam Expands Channel Roster

Zeam Media has announced the launch of a number of new channels including Always Funny TV, from the creators of America’s Funniest Home Video, Tegna's Locked on Sports and True Crime Network channels, and Hubbard Broadcasting’s roster of local stations across Minnesota, New Mexico, and upstate New York.

Avid Unveils Avid Huddle SaaS Content Review, Approvals Solution

Avid has launched Avid Huddle, an SaaS solution that gives post-production teams the ability to collaborate and accelerate content review and approvals.

Cineverse Taps XL8 to Enhance Captioning, Localization

Cineverse announced this week that it is using XL8’s AI-powered machine translation technology to enhance Cineverse’s Matchpoint content management and distribution platform for captioning and localization.

Bitcentral Unveils Fusion Gateway for AI-Powered Media Asset Management

Bitcentral has launched Fusion Gateway, a best-in-class cloud offering that the company says “bridges the gap between media asset management (MAM) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools,” enabling Bitcentral customers “to harness new opportunities for content discovery, automation, and increased efficiency and sets the table for more creativity.”

Accedo, Qualcomm and HBS Form XR Sports Alliance

Accedo is joining forces with Qualcomm Technologies and HBS, a specialist sports broadcast organization, to form a strategic alliance with the aim of bringing together market-leading stakeholders to bridge the sports and XR industry.

Wowza to Work with AWS and AMD for High-Efficiency Streaming

Wowza has announced that Wowza Streaming Engine, its highly flexible, on-prem video streaming solution, is now compatible with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) VT1 instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is available in AWS Marketplace.

KBTC Upgrades Studio Lighting with Brightline Soft Lights

The public TV station KBTC has redesigned and upgraded its lighting design with Brightline soft lights. A legacy Kliegl lighting/dimming system was repurposed, adding the ability to route non-dimming power to new solid-state soft lights from Brightline Lighting.

Imagine Upgrades Ad Management Platform xG Linear with New Features

Imagine Communications has unveiled new features and improvements to xG Linear, its ad management platform for MVPDs in North America.

Canada’s Global News Upgrades to Calrec’s Type R IP Consoles

Global News, a leading news network in Canada, has integrated Calrec's Type R consoles into its facilities in Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Lionsgate Selects Amagi for FAST Playout and Delivery

Amagi has announced that Lionsgate has chosen Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and deliveries globally. Lionsgate will use Amagi's cutting-edge cloud technology to scale Lionsgate's content delivery capabilities globally and enable the rapid launch of new channels, the companies reported.

Paul Bunyan Communications Chooses Witbe Monitoring Technology

U.S. rural all-fiber-optic network provider Paul Bunyan Communications has selected Witbe’s proactive monitoring technology to monitor channels remotely that run on its PBTV set-top boxes (STBs) and ensure customers across multiple states receive a high quality of experience (QoE).

Hiltron Reports Growing Demand for Ground Antenna Refurbishment

Demand is coming from high accuracy teleport antenna performance evaluation through to latest-generation motorized antenna mounts and control systems.

CommScope Updates E6000 Converged Edge Router

CommScope has launched Software Release 13 for the E6000 Converged Edge Router (CER). Software Release 13 allows operators a flexible path forward with existing or new units as they move toward 10G with the power of the E6000 CER­—the cable industry’s most widely-deployed CCAP—in rapidly-evolving cable networks.

Comcast Business, Elon Musk’s Starlink Ink Deal to Provide Connectivity to Businesses

Comcast Business has announced an agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink, a major provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, to provide connectivity solutions to Comcast Business enterprise customers.

IBC Show to Focus on AI, Shifting M&E Business Models, Sports

In a press conference, IBC organizers previewed the upcoming 2024 IBC Show, taking place Sept 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, with a focus on how AI is impacting media and entertainment as well as an examination of how evolving business models are transforming the way media companies use technology to inform and entertain.