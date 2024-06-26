Avid Unveils Avid Huddle SaaS Content Review, Approvals Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has launched Avid Huddle, an SaaS solution that gives post-production teams the ability to collaborate and accelerate content review and approvals.

Editors using Media Composer | Ultimate, Media Composer | Enterprise or Avid | Edit On Demand in a hybrid environment can now easily share high-quality media during a live Microsoft Teams meeting. Remote reviewers can collectively view, discuss and comment in real time from anywhere as if they were working in the same room, the company said.

“Collaborating to review video content during post-production is challenging when the creative team is distributed across multiple locations," said Tanya O'Connor, Avid vice president of market solutions. "Avid Huddle helps teams jump this barrier and truly embrace distributed working.

"Finally, remote over-the-shoulder content review with any production stakeholder is achieved simply by using one of the world’s most widely available collaboration apps.”

Editors can launch a Teams meeting safely from Avid Huddle without leaving Media Composer. This enables Teams participants to review content with full confidence that it is secure and protected, the company said.

Avid Huddle allows producers, clients and other reviewers to give immediate feedback to editors by virtually adding time-stamped comments and annotations while discussing content through a live session, it said.

“With the help of the secure and ubiquitous Microsoft Teams platform, Avid Huddle brings a true paradigm shift to the way TV shows, movies, commercials and other content can now move through review and approval with speed and economy. Most importantly, we’re enabling an exceptional video and audio streaming experience that’s just like looking over the shoulder of an editor at work in Media Composer,” said Simon Crownshaw, director of Microsoft's worldwide media and entertainment strategy.

Avid Huddle will be available as a flexible monthly or annual subscription. It allows users to scale up or down as required and only pay for what editors need when they need it. Only the host needs to have an Avid Huddle subscription. Participants can join sessions through Microsoft Teams, Avid said.